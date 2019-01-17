Milwaukee Bucks and the Andis Foundation Partner to Host Six 'Barbershop Mondays' With Safe & Sound

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Andis Foundation have partnered to host six “Barbershop Mondays” with Bucks’ community partner Safe & Sound to foster open conversations with young men about building social and emotional confidence, leadership and how youth can develop positive mentor relationships.

Through the Barbershop Mondays, Powered by Andis program, community rooms in Milwaukee neighborhoods will transform into pop-up barbershops, offering free haircuts to young men between the ages of 10-23. Facilitated by Safe & Sound, these six sessions are more than just a haircut as the barbershop chairs provide the casual setting for open communication and dialogueamong attendees.

“The Andis Foundation is excited to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks for our new Barbershop Mondays, Powered by Andis program,” said Laura AndisBishop, Co-President of Andis Company. “Neighborhood barbershops have long played a critical role in their communities, providing a safe place for young men to gather and talk about issues with a positive role model – their barber. This innovative program is an extension of that important relationship.”

The first Barbershop Monday program was held last week, with five more events slated throughout February and March. Bucks players are scheduled to attend at least two of the remaining sessions. More details on those visits will be announced at a later date.

About Andis Foundation

Andis Foundation, Inc., a 501c-3 organization, was founded in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of Andis® Company. Funded by Andis Company, its mission is to build strong families, develop thriving kids and foster a vibrant community in which to live. Since its establishment, Andis Foundation has provided over $500,000 in aid to organizations working to bring about positive change in their communities. For more information see andis.org.

About Andis® Company

Andis Company, a family held business founded in 1922, is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to trim, cut, curl, straighten and dry hair. Headquartered in Sturtevant, Wis., the company’s products are purchased in more than 90 countries by barbers and salon professionals, consumers, hotels, motels, resorts, small and large animal groomers and shearers. For more information visit andis.com.