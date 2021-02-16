Milwaukee Bucks to Allow Limited Fans to Attend Games at Fiserv Forum Beginning Tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin to allow a limited number of fans into their home games at Fiserv Forum, beginning tonight against the Toronto Raptors. The Milwaukee Health Department has approved the arena hosting fans at 10 percent capacity, approximately 1,800 fans.

The Bucks will take a phased-in approach to hosting fans in which the next three games will be open to player families and invited guests only, starting with 250 fans tonight, 500 on Thursday against the Raptors, and 750 on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A return of the general public will take place on Sunday, Feb. 21 when approximately 1,800 fans will have access for the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Following the conclusion of the First Half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Milwaukee Health Department will reassess the Bucks’ plan to increase capacity to 25 percent for the Second Half of the season.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our great fans to Bucks games, even in a limited capacity,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Our fans have been deeply missed by the players, coaches and Bucks and arena staffs, and we are thrilled to open our doors once again. While we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and our lives are not back to normal, this is a positive step for the Bucks and the City.

“We thank the City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Health Department and everyone who played a role in allowing for Fiserv Forum to open in a safe and healthy way.”

“For both the Bucks and the Milwaukee Health Department, the most important priority has been safety. The Bucks’ COVID safety plan is a product of thoughtful discussion and numerous meetings. At every stage, the preparation of this new plan has been guided by public health considerations,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “Opening Fiserv Forum to a limited number of fans is one step in the city’s efforts to move forward in this pandemic.”

Limited single-game tickets will be available to the public for Sunday’s game against Sacramento and for the remaining four games of the Bucks’ First Half schedule. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets or through the Bucks app.

The Bucks and the City’s Health Department have worked closely together to develop a detailed plan that ensures everyone’s health and safety has been prioritized and allows for the safe return of fans to Fiserv Forum. Initially, these health and safety protocols include:

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

All tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl

All tickets will be distributed through the Bucks app and should be accessed via the app or by downloading tickets to your phones mobile wallet when entering the arena. Screenshots of tickets will not work.

Fans will enter Fiserv Forum using a timed-entry system to reduce the size of groups congregating at entrances

Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4”x6”x1” will not be permitted

Fans must remain seated at all times while they are in their seats (other than standing for the national anthem) and all food and drink must be consumed in your ticketed seat

In addition, the Bucks and their corporate partners have worked extensively to enhance the safety for fans and staff at Fiserv Forum. These enhancements include:

Food and Beverage

Utilizing technology from Fiserv to deliver a completely contactless food and beverage experience, traditional concessions stands with cashiers have been replaced with safe, contactless purchasing options such as mobile ordering through the Bucks app and self-serve kiosks, with payments via credit card, debit card or mobile wallet enabled by Clover® from Fiserv

After an order is created and completed, staff will scan a QR code that instantly notifies the customer via text message that their order is ready to be picked up at a designated cubby to complete the contactless experience

In addition, Fiserv Forum has expanded its installation of Clover point-of-sale and handheld payment devices, with more than 300 devices now able to support contactless payment experiences when traditional concessions options reopen

COVID-19 Testing

All fans seated within 30 feet of the court will be required to receive a rapid COVID-19 test before entering Fiserv Forum

In partnership with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Workforce Health, the Bucks will utilize COVID-19 rapid test kits to test those fans sitting with 30 feet of the court

Rapid tests will be conveniently available in Deer District, starting three hours prior to tip off, with results coming back in only 30 minutes

System Upgrades leveraging state of the art innovations from Johnson Controls and its OpenBlue Healthy Buildings solutions:

Fiserv Forum will be better equipped to provide clean air through disinfection, improved ventilation and increased filtration

The upgrades include advanced temperature screening technology for Bucks and Fiserv Forum staff, allowing for touchless temperature checks and strict compliance management as staff enters the building

Johnson Controls also powers advanced safety and security, critical operations and system uptime for the arena with its OpenBlue Healthy Buildings solutions

Additional ticket information for the remainder of the 2020-21 season will be announced after the Bucks Second Half schedule is released.

