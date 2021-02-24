Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 Second Half Schedule Announced

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the final 36 games of the 2020-21 regular season between March 11 and May 16 as part of the Second Half schedule, which was announced today by the NBA. Following the All-Star break, which will take place between March 5-10, the Bucks will resume the season on Thursday, March 11 against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee’s Second Half schedule includes 17 home games and 19 road games, nine back-to-backs and four instances where it will play the same opponent in consecutive games. The Bucks will play 11 additional games in March, 16 games in April and nine games in May.

The complete Bucks 2020-21 Second Half schedule is available HERE.

Additional highlights of Milwaukee’s Second Half schedule include:

10 games on either ABC, ESPN or TNT:

ABC: (May 2 vs. BKN)



ESPN: (March 17 at PHI, March 24 vs. BOS, March 26 vs. BOS, March 31 at LAL, April 24 vs. PHI)



TNT: (April 6 at GSW, April 15 at ATL, April 22 vs. PHI, May 4 vs. BKN)

Nine back-to-backs (2 home-home, 3 away-away, 2 away-home, 2 home-away):

Home-home



March 26, 27 (vs. BOS, vs. NYK)





May 4, 5 (vs. BKN, vs. WAS)



Away-away



April 2, 3 (at POR, at SAC)





April 14, 15 (at MIN, at ATL)





April 29, 30 (at HOU, at CHI)



Away-home



April 8, 9 (at DAL, vs. CHA)





May 10, 11 (at SAS, vs. ORL)



Home-away



April 24, 25 (vs. PHI, at ATL)





May 15, 16 (vs. MIA, at CHI)

Four instances of the Bucks playing the same opponent in consecutive games:

March 13, 15 (at WAS)



March 24, 26 (vs. BOS)



April 22, 24 (vs. PHI)



May 2, 4 (vs. BKN)

Longest homestand: Five games (March 20-27)

Longest road trip: Six games (March 29 – April 8)

Games by month (home/away):

March: 11 (6/5)



April: 16 (5/11)



May: 9 (6/3)

Games by day of the week (home/away):

Sunday: 4 (1/3)



Monday: 5 (2/3)



Tuesday: 4 (2/2)



Wednesday: 5 (2/3)



Thursday: 6 (2/4)



Friday: 5 (3/2)



Saturday: 7 (5/2)

Following the conclusion of the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season, a Play-In Tournament will be held from May 18-21, with the 2021 NBA Playoffs scheduled to tip-off on May 22 with a latest possible end date of July 22.