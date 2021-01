Milwaukee Bucks forward Torrey Craig underwent successful surgery today to repair the nasal fracture he sustained in the Dec. 27 game at New York.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Sachin Pawar of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Craig has missed the last two games due to the injury and will not play in tomorrow night’s game vs. Chicago. Additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.