Medical Update On Pau Gasol

Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot. The surgery was performed in Green Bay, Wis., by Dr. Robert Anderson with oversight by Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Gasol will miss the remainder of the Playoffs and a full recovery is expected in time for training camp.

A six-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion, Gasol was signed by Milwaukee on March 3.