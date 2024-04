MILWAUKEE (April 10, 2024) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left last night’s win vs. Boston in the third period with a left soleus (calf) injury. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI last night that confirmed the diagnosis of a left soleus (calf) strain. Antetokounmpo will miss the remaining three games of the regular season and receive daily treatment and evaluation.