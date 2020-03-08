Medical Update On Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during Friday night’s game at Los Angeles. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination yesterday in Phoenix, Ariz., by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee.

Antetokounmpo will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip and his status for the upcoming home game vs. Boston (March 12) will be updated later this week.

In 57 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points (3rd in NBA), 13.7 rebounds (4th in NBA), 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes per game.