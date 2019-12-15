Milwaukee Bucks v Memphis Grizzlies
Medical Update On Eric Bledsoe

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe sustained a right leg injury during Friday night’s 127-114 win at Memphis. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The exam showed a right fibula avulsion fracture.

Bledsoe is expected to be sidelined for approximately two weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.

In 26 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Bledsoe is averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 5.7 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.

