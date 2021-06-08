Medical Update On Donte DiVincenzo

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo underwent successful surgery today to repair the torn ligament in his left ankle. He sustained the injury on May 27 in Game 3 of the Bucks’ First Round playoff series against the Heat.

The surgery was performed in Green Bay, Wis., by Dr. Robert Anderson with oversight by Bucks team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Additional updates on DiVincenzo’s status will be provided as appropriate.