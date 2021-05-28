Medical Update On Donte DiVincenzo

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the 2021 Playoffs due to a torn ligament in his left ankle. The injury occurred in the second period of the Bucks’ Game 3 win at Miami last night.

DiVincenzo, 24, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today in Miami by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI revealed the injury. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

In three playoff games (all starts), DiVincenzo averaged 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.3 minutes per game. In 66 regular season games (all starts) he averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per game – all career-high totals.