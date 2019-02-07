The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill to Open at the Entertainment Block

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will open in late April at the Entertainment Block adjacent to Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee’s new world-class arena. Located in the same building as Good City Brewing, the 11,500-square-foot, two-story establishment is owned by Head of the Herd Real Estate Development LLC, an affiliate of the Bucks.

“The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will be a major attraction for Milwaukee’s passionate sports fans,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “The Entertainment Block has a bold future, and we are proud to give homage to the Bucks’ rich past by bestowing the sports bar and grill with the MECCA name.”

Devoted to all sports, The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will recreate the in-game experience by featuring state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment built around the centerpiece of a 36-foot high-definition screen.

Additionally, The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will boast two large full-size bars accommodating 600 guests, outdoor seating on both levels, and arena-style seating on the second floor. It will also be available for private events.

“We are thrilled to extend our esteemed food and beverage program beyond Fiserv Forum into The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill,” said Justin Green, Vice President of Hospitality for the Bucks. “Guests will enjoy an elevated sports bar culinary experience with incredible versions of sports bar fare along with signature items that will surprise and delight.”

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill is the fourth announced establishment at the Entertainment Block. Good City Brewing opened in January, and Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly will open in the spring. A beer garden opened in the fall.

The Entertainment Block is being developed by Head of the Herd Real Estate Development LLC.