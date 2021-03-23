Mamadi Diakite Named to All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team

Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way forward Mamadi Diakite has been named to the 2020-21 All-NBA G League First Team and the 2020-21 NBA G League All-Defensive Team, the league announced today. Diakite was also selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and finished second in G League Rookie of the Year voting.

While on G League assignment with the Lakeland Magic, Diakite appeared in 12 games and averaged 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.1 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He also shot 58.3% from the field and 50% from three, tallied nine double-doubles and helped the Magic clinch a spot in the G League Playoffs.

A rookie out of the University of Virginia, Diakite finished second in NBA G League Rookie of the Year voting to Paul Reed of the Delaware Blue Coats.