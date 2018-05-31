Khris Middleton To Participate In NBA Africa Game 2018

Bucks forward Khris Middleton will play for Team World in the NBA Africa Game 2018, the NBA and NBA Players Association announced today. This is the league’s third game in Africa, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, South Africa.

This year’s game will once again feature Team Africa, comprised of players born in Africa or with direct family ties to the continent, against Team World, which is made up of players from the rest of the world. In addition to Middleton, Team World will also include DeMar DeRozan (Raptors; U.S.), Harrison Barnes (Mavericks; U.S.), Danilo Gallinari (Clippers; Italy), Rudy Gay (Spurs; U.S.) and Hassan Whiteside (Heat; U.S.)

Team Africa will include Joel Embiid (76ers; Cameroon), Al-Farouq Aminu (Trail Blazers; parents from Nigeria), Bismack Biyombo (Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cheick Diallo (Pelicans; Mali), Evan Fournier (Magic; France; parent from Algeria), Serge Ibaka (Raptors; Republic of the Congo), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (76ers; France; parent from the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon).

Full rosters of players, coaches and legends will be announced at a later date.

Middleton is the second Buck to participate in an NBA Africa Game after Giannis Antetokounmpo played for Team Africa in the first NBA Africa Game in 2015. He scored a game-high-tying 22 points as Team Africa fell to Team World, 101-97. Team World also won the second contest in 2017, knocking off Team Africa, 108-97.

The NBA has held two sold-out Africa Games, in Johannesburg in 2015 and 2017, in support of charities including UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa. There are more than 80 current and former NBA players from Africa or with direct family ties to the continent.