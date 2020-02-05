Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton to Participate in State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and guard Pat Connaughton will participate in State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, the NBA announced today. Middleton will compete in the Taco Bells Skills Challenge while Connaughton will go up against the highest flyers in the NBA during the AT&T Slam Dunk competition. Both events, which are part of the 2020 State Farm All-Star Weekend in Chicago, will air live on TNT from United Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Middleton, who will also make his second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game that weekend, will be the fourth Buck to appear in the Skills Challenge, joining Brandon Knight (2015), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2014) and Brandon Jennings (2010). This is the second consecutive year, and third time overall, that Middleton is participating in All-Star Saturday Night as he made appearances in the 3-Point Contest last year and in 2016. He’ll compete against Spencer Dinwiddie (Nets), Derrick Rose (Pistons), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), Pascal Siakam (Raptors) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics) in this year’s Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Connaughton, who is making his NBA All-Star Weekend debut, is the fifth player in franchise history to be selected for the Slam Dunk competition, joining Antetokounmpo (2015), Jennings (2011, did not participate due to injury), Ray Allen (1997) and Paul Pressey (1987). The 6-4 guard will go up against Aaron Gordon (Magic), Dwight Howard (Lakers) and Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat) in this year’s AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

