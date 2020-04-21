Khris Middleton and the Joseph & Vera Zilber Family Trust Fund partner with the MPS Foundation to lead COVID-19 Relief Initiatives

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has donated $25,000 to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, and his gift will be fully matched by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Family Trust Fund, through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Together, the two gifts will provide nearly 2,500 supply kits for students and families, filled with cleaning and hygiene products and academic supplies.

So far, the MPS Foundation has raised over $60,000 to offset the most urgent needs of students and their families through two newly established funds:

COVID-19 Relief Fund – The relief fund will help support e-learning tools for students and staff; household supplies like hand soap, laundry detergent, and other cleaning supplies; and activity packages with academic materials, cards, board games, and other items.

· Lead donors Khris Middleton and the Joseph and Vera Zilber Family Trust Fund have given $25,000 each to provide MPS students with approximately 2,500 supply kits for distribution in late April. Academic kits will include academic books and games, arts and crafts supplies, playing cards, board games, and puzzles. Hygiene kits will include laundry detergent, hand soap, and a variety of cleaning supplies.

· Boswell Book Company will provide funding and coordination for an effort to distribute books to families in need.

Nutrition Support – The Nutrition Support fund will help MPS continue to provide healthy meals, snacks, and food packages for our students, families, and community members in need.

· A partnership with T-Mobile and MPS’ Strategic Partnerships department will distribute $5,000 in Walmart gift cards for families at Samuel Clemens School.

Additionally, the Foundation is collaborating with the Greater Milwaukee community and the citywide MKE Responds Fund, which is supporting many MPS families to provide additional meal kits, academic supports, and household goods.

“We’re very appreciative that Khris Middleton, the Joseph and Vera Zilber Family Trust Fund, Boswell Books, T-Mobile, and others have spearheaded the community leadership required to assist our efforts for relief for families and immediate student needs. We truly thank them, along with the many community members that have donated to these initiatives, for going the extra mile at this unprecedented moment,” said Wendell Willis, Executive Director of the MPS Foundation.

“We are truly grateful for our community coming together in support of Milwaukee Public Schools students and families in this time of need. We appreciate the generosity of the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation donors and hope others will join this effort in advancing student achievement,” said Dr. Keith P. Posley, Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Throughout the course of 2020, the Foundation will continue to support a variety of MPS projects and student needs and looks forward to joining forces with the community to enhance its impact for 78,000 students in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Since its reconstitution in 2015, the MPS Foundation has provided over $2.6 million in grant commitments to MPS students and district programs.

“When my fellow MPS alumni and business colleagues pool our resources, we know that these opportunities are leveling the playing field for our students. I am very hopeful that as the community witnesses the good work we’ve performed, we will have a groundswell of others joining our efforts for student success,” said John Kersey, MPS Foundation Board President.