Jewelers Mutual Group Named Official Jewelry Insurance of the Milwaukee Bucks

Jewelers Mutual Group, a Neenah, Wisconsin-based company, has become the Official Jewelry Insurance of the Milwaukee Bucks. This is the first time Jewelers Mutual has teamed with a professional sports franchise in its 108-year history.

“Joining forces with the Milwaukee Bucks is a natural and exciting collaboration,” Jewelers Mutual Executive Vice President Mike Alexander said. “Both organizations have historic roots in Wisconsin and are passionate about the state in which we live, work, and play. While the Bucks team creates gems on the court, Jewelers Mutual is here to protect the gems off the court.”

“We’re excited that Jewelers Mutual Group has chosen to team with the Bucks and we welcome them to our roster of corporate partners,” said Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras. “The Bucks are all about creating special moments for fans, and Jewelers Mutual has been protecting the special moments that jewelry represents for more than a century, making this a natural relationship between two Wisconsin companies."

To tip-off the collaboration, Jewelers Mutual will brand a digital valentine for Bucks fans to send to their friends and family. Beginning today, fans can visit www.bucks.com/digitalvalentine to customize a digital valentine to send to their loved ones.

This spring, the Bucks and Jewelers Mutual will also run a sweepstakes where one lucky couple will win the opportunity to have their engagement photos taken by the Bucks team photographer at Fiserv Forum. Additional information on this sweepstakes will be announced at a later date.

About Jewelers Mutual Group

Jewelers Mutual Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, the Group offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers’ strong financial position is reflected in their 34 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from A.M. Best Company. Insurance coverage is offered by either Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) or JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of both insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.