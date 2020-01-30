Insomnia Cookies Coming to Deer District in Spring 2020

Insomnia Cookies, a bakery specializing in warm cookie deliveries daily until 3 a.m., will open at Deer District in the spring. The 1,284-square-foot store will be located at 1110 N. Old World 3rd St. next to The Beer Garden. The Deer District site marks Insomnia Cookies’ third Milwaukee location and fifth in Wisconsin.

“We are excited for Insomnia Cookies to soon offer Deer District visitors, and the surrounding community, a way to satisfy their sweet tooth,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “Deer District has quickly become a prime destination for elevated sports bar fare, craft beer, and diverse activities and programming.”

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to join Milwaukee’s well-established business and entertainment hub in the spring of 2020,” said Tom Carusona, Insomnia Cookies Chief Marketing Officer. “Our third Milwaukee location in Deer District will expand our ability to deliver warm, delicious cookies to our Insomniacs in the greater Milwaukee area.”

Insomnia Cookies at Deer District will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends. Deliveries will begin one hour after opening. All products, including warm cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream and milk, will be available in the store or for delivery until 3 a.m. daily.

The location will also serve popular cookie flavors such as Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and the S’mores Deluxe. Additionally, Insomnia Cookies offers a full ice cream menu with customizable options such as the Cookiewich, ice cream sandwiched between two cookies of the customer’s choice.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept with offices in New York City and Philadelphia. Founded in a college dorm room in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania, by then student, Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of its fans ever since. The company specializes in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to the doors of individuals and companies alike. Whether you’re feeding a craving or a crowd, Insomnia Cookies’ offerings of cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice-cream and even cold milk, has you covered.

About Deer District

Deer District is Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood and is redefining the city’s downtown. Anchored by the world-class Fiserv Forum, a preeminent sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, the 30-acre Deer District is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play.

A year-round destination, Deer District features a myriad of dining and entertainment options in addition to Fiserv Forum including the plaza at Fiserv Forum, The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, The Beer Garden, Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly. Insomnia Cookies will open in spring 2020. Offering best-in-class commercial and real estate opportunities, Deer District attracts thousands of visitors to watch major sporting events and concerts and serves as an ideal setting to enjoy live music, festivals, outdoor movies, fitness classes and other events. Deer District is a hub for Milwaukee’s vibrant future and connects the existing downtown neighborhoods.

For more information on Deer District, visit DeerDistrict.com.