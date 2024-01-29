Inside the Bucks' Defensive Evolution

The Beatles conquered the world in a few short years. They released Please Please Me in 1963, and a year later the United States was obsessed, with Beatlemania beginning, as they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. They played boyband pop music, with bowl cuts and borrowed rock riffs. That is, until 1965. Rubber Soul in 1965 and Revolver the next year marked dramatic changes. The music grew swampy. The hair grew long. The lyrics were less about love and increasingly about global consciousness. The Beatles conquered the world and a few short years later decided to completely change what made them so successful.

That’s exactly what the Milwaukee Bucks did this season -- change something that already worked. And now, they’re going to rebuild the defense anew under Doc Rivers. Rivers is as experienced as coaches get in the NBA, with the fourth-most games coached in the postseason, and winning record of 111-105 in them. He will shift Milwaukee’s defense further.

But to understand where the Bucks are going, we first have to understand where the Bucks have been on the defensive end.

While Milwaukee’s defense stayed the same, offense around the league exploded. Sometimes even things that work well need a change.

For years under Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks tried to win on the defensive end by controlling where opponents took their shots on the floor, forcing opposing ballhandlers to take pull-up jumpers, runners, and floaters. They did that by dropping Brook Lopez deep into the paint in the pick and roll and asking the ballhandler defender to go over the screen, shepherding the ball into the paint and towards Lopez. The approach concedes pull-up shooting but defangs so much else on the floor by protecting the paint and limiting off-ball damage. Milwaukee has been the premier drop-and-over defense for years.

Season Frequency per 100 possessions League rank Points per chance League rank 2018-19 28.8 3 0.93 11 2019-20 28 2 0.91 2 2020-21 23.7 12 0.96 13 2021-22 23.3 9 0.97 17 2022-23 25 4 0.91 1 Team rank in frequency and efficiency allowed when playing drop-and-over defense in the pick and roll

All told during the previous five years, Milwaukee ranked second in frequency and third in efficiency allowed on pick and rolls defended with the center dropping and the guard going over. This season? It was down to 16th in frequency and 11th in efficiency allowed under Adrian Griffin prior to games on Jan. 24.

The reason why Milwaukee shifted such a foundational pillar of its identity is because the league is getting better at exactly the shots such a defense allows. The league as a whole is shooting better on pull-up 3-pointers this season than ever before, and when a ballhandler defender chases over a screen with the screener defender in the paint, that shot is almost always available. Or if the ballhandler chooses to probe into the paint, a floater is also quite open -- this season the league is scoring more efficiently on those shots than in any season recorded.

In many ways, Milwaukee’s playoff loss to the Miami Heat last year was indicative of how the league was catching up to Milwaukee’s defense. The Heat attempted 34.0 pull-up jumpers per 100 possessions over last year’s playoff series with an effective field goal (eFG) percentage of 58.3. The best any team has ever done on pull-up jumpers over a full season was the Golden State Warriors in 2015-16, who reached an eFG percentage of 52.6, and they attempted just 20 such shots per 100 possessions. So there was some luck involved in Milwaukee’s playoff loss. But Milwaukee’s old defensive approach opened itself up to the variance inherent to the short length of a playoff series.

So Griffin went back to the drawing board, trying to identify a new approach that would not lose to variance.

That started with more switching. The Bucks spent a huge amount of time working on a new switching defense in the 2020-21 regular season, and that contributed to their winning a championship that postseason. While Milwaukee went away from switching to an extent last season, it's back in a big way now; the Bucks have been switching a higher frequency of picks this season than they did in 2020-21. They’ve been switching almost as much as they’re playing drop-and-over; in 2019-20, it was almost a 7:1 ratio in favor of drop-and-over.

Giannis Antetokounmpo represents a meaningful microcosm for the intentions of the team to this point in the season. The changes in his role on the court and how the Bucks are using him to limit opponents refract those of the team at large.

In past seasons, Milwaukee used Antetokounmpo as a secondary big on the floor alongside Lopez. He had been in the paint to sandwich drivers, contesting anything that comes his way. But this season the number of shots that he’s challenging has dropped. Giannis Antetokounmpo is contesting fewer shots this season

Season Contests per game 2013-14

8.2 2014-15 9.9 2015-16 12.4 2016-17 11.7 2017-18 12.3 2018-19 11.7 2019-20 11.5 2020-21 11.5 2021-22 13.8 2022-23 12.7 2023-24 12.1 Antetokounmpo contests by season

Instead of contesting those extra shots, Antetokounmpo under Griffin this season had spent a larger share of his time on court coverage. He was running further distances per game on defense than he had since the 2017-18 season, and he was changing direction more frequently. He was playing more like a guard this year than in years prior.

Prior to games on Jan. 24, he had been defending more pick and rolls as the ballhandler defender (and fewer as the screener defender) than since 2020-21. And when he was defending the screener, he did it largely by switching -- again, which he was doing more than he has in years. He switched almost 200 picks as the screener defender, the third-most in the league.

Switching grinds an offense into the mud. While it opens up mismatches, it closes off in-rhythm pull-up shooting and invites isolations. To that point, Antetokounmpo was also defending a higher rate of isolations this year than ever before. And though he’s not statistically the best isolation defender in the league or even in Milwaukee, he is well above average and has more than enough length to deter pull-up 3s and force opponents inside the arc to Lopez.

Giannis Switches

And as a result of his role change, Antetokounmpo was averaging higher block and steal rates than he did last season. He’s more active and less reactive. He’s playing in a variety of different situations, which is the whole point: Even if this year’s Bucks may have a slower fastball on the defensive end, there are more pitches available to throw.

That epitomized the goal of Milwaukee’s defensive overhaul to this point in the season: Have a variety of approaches to defend opposing offenses, no matter what they throw at you. The Bucks may be able to stop anyone who’s sandwiched in the paint by Lopez and Antetokounmpo, but that’s not helpful if they’re raining triples before even reaching the paint. The Maginot Line was good, but it could be circumvented.

The overhaul impacts far more than just Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, and more were all switching onto screeners. The team had been using opportunistic blitzing, not just as a means of defanging a guard who’s already hot, but also as a preemptive wrench thrown into the spokes of oppositions’ plans.

Bucks Blitzes

Similarly, under Griffin Milwaukee was running more than five zone possessions per game, far above last year’s 0.3 per game. The Bucks had been using zone defense more frequently than all but three other teams this year, and they were fourth in fewest points per chance allowed -- even lower when both of Lopez and Portis share the court. Those double- (and sometimes triple-, with Antetokounmpo,) big lineups were great options to force offenses into something new, to change the terms of engagement for a brief instant. Like blitzing, the purpose of a zone is to shift the terrain on which the game is played.

And for all that, in Milwaukee’s first game under interim head coach Joe Prunty, it found that less can be more. The Bucks still switched selectively, but defenders were tighter inside the lane, rotating shorter distances. They communicated -- which Rivers has discussed as a point of emphasis going forward. Lopez waited far inside the paint when defending screens, on- or off-ball. Though transition defense remained a work in progress, in the half court they mostly stayed within the arc and forced drivers into waiting thickets of arms. Milwaukee held the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers -- who had been on an eight-game winning streak -- to 113.7 points per 100 possessions, far below Milwaukee’s season-long average of 117.8. Two nights later, the two teams rematched, and though Milwaukee lost it held Cleveland to an even less efficient scoring night -- 108.9 points per 100 possessions. Then it held the Pelicans to 109.1 per 100 possessions in a blowout win. Defensive rebounding has been better, and opposing drives have been down. Transition defense was night-and-day in those two latter games under Prunty.

Under Rivers, expect things to change once again. The theory behind defensive adaptability was sound, but it never worked out on the court. Last season, Milwaukee ranked fourth in defense. This year, it was down to 21st prior to Jan. 24. The last time a team ranked 20th or worse on defense won the championship was the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000-01, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. (And no team can count on ‘flipping the switch’ like those Lakers did.) The defense was a problem that the Bucks needed to solve, one way or another. Milwaukee was allowing the highest drive frequency of any defense in the league, meaning the point of attack -- which had been frequently lifted high above the arc for the Bucks’ defense -- wasn’t redirecting the ball. The Bucks were allowing more shots at the rim and fouling more than they had since 2017-18, before the Bucks were a championship contender. Defensive rebounding had waned.

Rivers will build on what Prunty has begun. He has long prioritized forcing teams away from the main action and into secondary sets. That means third or fourth options often get hot against Rivers-coached teams, but stars generally don’t beat him.

He has accomplished that in the past by shifting his defense towards the ‘strong’ side of the floor, where the ball is held. That deters drives and means when the ball does enter the arc, there is always help waiting. Indeed, last season -- Rivers’ last with the Sixers -- Philadelphia had a help defender present during opposing drives at the sixth-highest rate, at almost 80 percent frequency. The Sixers were a high-tag team last year, unlike the Bucks, ranking eighth in frequency of tagged pick and rolls. A partial result of such a focus on primary actions was the Sixers forcing a huge number of late-clock possessions, with opponents taking the third-highest frequency of long-midrange shots of any defense. And more than any team, such shots came from the extreme end of the clock, with possessions lasting 20 seconds or longer.

While Rivers’ teams have been aggressive in moving the opposing offense’s ball across the court, they have not been aggressive in ways that jeopardized the defensive shell. The Sixers didn’t concede mismatches easily last year, switching less frequently than the Bucks have this year. They almost never double-teamed isolations or post-ups.

What will all that mean for Milwaukee’s defense for the rest of the year?

The Bucks will likely keep their drop-and-over pick-and-roll scheme intact, as a thruline between Budenholzer and Griffin and now Rivers. It works with the current personnel, and perhaps Rivers will even slightly increase the frequency there. But they will likely no longer ask Lopez to wall off the paint on his own, bringing in help from the corners to force the possessions elsewhere. And drives will meet aggressive nail help. Expect opposing drive numbers to go down even further under Rivers, while 3-point attempts likely rise -- as Milwaukee sends more help, shooters will find a little more space for catch-and-shoot jumpers above the break. The team will surely stop picking up opposing ballhandlers so high above the arc and prioritize its shell much more. That should help increase rebounding and reduce fouling. There could be less doubling and switching.

But much should stay the same as well. It remains true that Milwaukee’s old single-mindedness of the past five years is no longer adapted to modern basketball, and heterogeneity will remain in the Bucks’ defensive approach. Antetokounmpo should remain a variable weapon, rather than a second big. Many of the lessons Griffin spent a half season learning will remain valuable to Rivers. But expect the defense to likely pare down and focus more on strengths, to fit better to the skills of its personnel.

Milwaukee’s offense is as sustainable and repeatable as it gets. Its offensive rating of 121.3 currently ranks second in history, higher than any mark prior to this season, and a huge jump from last season’s 115.4. There will be scoring droughts in the playoffs, as the NBA is a make-or-miss league, and there are always droughts. But Milwaukee’s bursts will be enormous. The Bucks have eight games this season scoring more than 140 points, which is already tied for the third-most in any season in league history. Milwaukee is on pace to set the record there (although so too are the Indiana Pacers this season, as they are tied at eight). The Bucks will have 40-point quarters in the playoffs, flurries of pull-up triples and dunks to stretch leads to 20 or close gaps in the blink of an eye. That’s what happened against the New York Knicks in the In-Season Tournament, as the Bucks used unique screening locations and pairings to build a double-digit lead in the early minutes of the third quarter to put the Knicks away.

With that in mind, the Bucks’ defense doesn’t have to hold opponents to fewer than 100 points every game in the playoffs. It only needs opportunistic stops to catalyze those scoring runs. And in past years, teams could plan to take advantage of Milwaukee’s playing drop-and-over. Despite its incredibly low points allowed in the regular season, it frequently allowed higher efficiency to offenses in the playoffs, particularly last season. And so far this season, Milwaukee’s defense might have done better at limiting pull-up shooting, but there were still too many ways to score. If Rivers addresses the defensive issues from this season while modernizing the approach from past seasons, that should be all the Bucks need.