Harley-Davidson Teams with Bucks for Limited-Edition Merchandise

Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the Bucks have launched a special merchandise collaboration. Available now, the limited-edition line of adult and youth apparel will be available at:

This growing collection of merchandise features graphic lockups of the Bucks and Harley-Davidson Bar and Shield logo, along with a modern twist on the outline of the state of Wisconsin.

“This shared apparel collaboration is a celebration of the Bucks’ successful 2019 season, and proudly represents the brands’ shared city to fans and riders,” said Mary Kay Lee, Director of Consumer Product Portfolio, General Merchandise, at Harley-Davidson.

“This co-branded apparel line is an exciting extension of our collaboration with Harley-Davidson,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We are proud that the Bucks sport a Harley-Davidson patch on their jerseys on the court. Now we look forward to seeing people wear these two iconic Milwaukee brands together as well.”

The special collection features adults printed T-shirts and sweatshirts and a youth T-shirt. Visit www.h-d.com/dealerlocator to find a Harley-Davidson dealer and shop.bucks.com to find a Bucks Pro Shop location.

About Harley-Davidson Motor Company®

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom by leading the innovation of two-wheeled mobility. The company offers an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles and brings the brand to life through Harley-Davidson riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel. For more information, visit http://www.h-d.com.

About The Milwaukee Bucks

Founded in 1968, the Milwaukee Bucks are one of 30 teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA), competing in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division. In the 51 seasons since their inception, the Bucks have won an NBA Championship, two conference championships, 14 division titles and have made the playoffs in 31 of their 51 seasons. Under the ownership of Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli, who took control of the team in 2014, the Milwaukee Bucks organization has become a full-fledged sports and entertainment company, with its world-class home arena, Fiserv Forum, the surrounding 30