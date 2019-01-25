Giannis Antetokounmpo Selected As Starter And Team Captain For 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter and team captain for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Among all players in the NBA, Antetokounmpo received the most player votes (269), the second-most fan votes (4,375,747) and tied for the second-most media votes (99). He will become the first player in Bucks history to start three consecutive All-Star Games when the 2019 NBA All-Star Game tips-off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sunday, Feb. 17.

“Being named a starter and captain for the All-Star Game is a tremendous honor for Giannis as he continues to assert himself as one of the premier players in the NBA,” said Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “Giannis has an incredible work ethic and is a leader for the team on and off the court. We are thrilled that he has been deservedly recognized again as one of the league’s All-Stars.”

By receiving the most votes among Eastern Conference players, Antetokounmpo will be one of two captains for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, along with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Antetokounmpo and James will select the players for “Team Giannis” and “Team LeBron” from the eight other All-Star Game starters that were announced today and a pool of reserve players selected by NBA head coaches, which will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 31. The draft for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, and will be broadcast on TNT.

In his sixth NBA season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.5 points (9th in the NBA) and career-highs in both rebounds (12.6, 6th in the NBA) and assists (5.9) per game, leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA. He’s also shooting a career-best 57.8 percent from the field (10th in the NBA). Antetokounmpo is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season, and is on pace to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1972-73) as the only players in NBA history to average 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 55.0 percent or better from the field over the course of a season.

Joining Antetokounmpo and James as starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game are Stephen Curry (Golden State), Kevin Durant (Golden State), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Paul George (Oklahoma City), James Harden (Houston), Kawhi Leonard (Toronto), Kyrie Irving (Boston) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte). Fans, players and media determined the starters for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, with fans accounting for 50 percent of the vote while the players and media accounted for 25 percent each.