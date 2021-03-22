Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, March 15 through Sunday, March 21, the NBA announced today.

Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged a triple-double by putting up 29.7 points (58 FG%, 33 3FG%, 81 FT%), 12.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game. He started the week with a triple-double on Monday in a win over the Wizards, becoming the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double in three consecutive games, then followed that with a 32-point, 15-rebound performance in an overtime win over the 76ers on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo finished the week by matching his career-high of 15 assists, in addition to scoring 26 points with eight rebounds, in a victory over the Spurs on Saturday, which extended the Bucks’ season-long winning streak to six games.

In his eighth season, Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 29.0 points (4th in NBA), 11.7 rebounds (5th in NBA), a career-high 6.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 56.2% from the field. He’s logged a double-double in 30 of his 40 games this season, has seven triple-doubles, and is one of only two players in the league averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

This is the third time this season Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week (Feb. 1-7, Feb. 22-28) and the 16th time in his career.