Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 24 through March 1, the NBA announced today.

While leading the Bucks to a 4-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 28.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 58.1% from the field and 41.7% from three. The highlight of his week came in yesterday’s win over the Hornets where he scored 41 points, matched his season-high with 20 rebounds and dished out six assists, marking the first 40-point/20-rebound game of his career. This was also the first time this season a player has tallied 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a game, and the first time by a Buck since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

Overall this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 29.9 points (3rd in NBA), a career-high 13.8 rebounds (4th in NBA) and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.4% from the field. He’s logged an NBA-high 29 games this season with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds and is nearly on pace to become just the third player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game while shooting better than 50% from the field in a season.

This is the fourth time Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week this season and the 13th time in his career overall.