Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 30 through Jan. 5, the NBA announced today.

While leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 58.3% from the field and 41.2% from three.

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.4, 2nd in NBA) and rebounds (12.8, 6th in NBA) per game in addition to 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. He’s also knocking down 55.6% of his shots from the field this season and has already made a personal single-season best 59 threes.

This is the third time this season Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the 12th time in his career. He’s also earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors for both Oct./Nov. and December of season.