Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 17-23.

Leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field. He tallied two 30-point games, scoring 32 points on 15-for-24 (.714) shooting in a win over Detroit on Monday and 30 points on 8-for-13 (.615) shooting in a 13-point win over Boston on Friday.

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.2 points (T-8th in the NBA), a career-high 12.8 rebounds (5th in the NBA) and 6.0 assists per game in addition to 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals a contest. He’s also shooting a career-best 58.3 percent from the field.

This is the third time this season, and sixth time in Antetokounmpo’s career, he’s been named Player of the Week. He was also named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month for October and November this season.