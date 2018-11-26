Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 19-25. This is the second time this season, and fifth time in Antetokounmpo’s career, he’s been named Player of the Week.

Leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 32.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 63.6 percent from the field. He scored at least 29 points in each contest, including scoring a season-high 35 points on 14-of-16 (.875) shooting on Nov. 23, and tallied 30 or more points in each of his last three games. Antetokounmpo also matched his season-high for rebounds, hauling in 18 boards in a win over the Spurs on Saturday.

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (27.2), rebounds (13.0) and assists (5.7) per game while shooting a career-best 57.7 percent from the field. He’s the only player in the NBA averaging at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, and is on pace to become just the fourth player all-time – joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain – to average 27.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the course of a season.

