Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE (Jan. 29, 2024) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14 (Jan. 22-28), the NBA announced today. This is Antetokounmpo’s second Player of the Week honor this season and 23rd of his career.

Leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 60.3% from the field and 42.9% from three. He tallied triple-doubles in consecutive games to begin the week, first scoring 31 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a win at Detroit on Monday before scoring 35 points with a season-high-tying 18 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against Cleveland on Wednesday. He ended the week with a 30-point, 12-rebound performance in a win over New Orleans on Saturday in which he shot 68.8% from the field, marking his league-high 17th game of the season scoring 30 points on 60% or better shooting.