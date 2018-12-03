Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November, the NBA announced today. This is the second Player of the Month honor of Antetokounmpo’s career after he won the award for March during the 2016-17 season. He is the first player in Bucks history to win Player of Month multiple times.

While leading the Bucks to the second-best record in the NBA at 15-6, Antetokounmpo averaged team-highs in points (27.3), rebounds (12.9), assists (6.0) and steals (1.5) per game while shooting a team-best 57.7 percent from the field during October and November. He was the only player in the NBA to average at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while he ranked second in the Eastern Conference in scoring (6th in the NBA), fourth in rebounding (5th in the NBA) and fourth in field goal percentage (11th in the NBA).

In 20 games during October and November, Antetokounmpo tallied eight 30-point games, had 14 games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds and seven games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds. He also recorded two triple-doubles in wins over Philadelphia on Oct. 24 and Sacramento on Nov. 4.