FOX Sports Wisconsin Announces Milwaukee Bucks Season Restart Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin is set to televise the remainder of the Milwaukee Bucks2019-2020 regular season from Walt Disney World in Orlando. The network’s return to live sports will take place on Friday, July 31 with the opening Bucks game against the Celtics. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. CT with a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live.

The network’s live broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke with analysts Marques Johnson and Steve Novak. Zora Stephenson will handle reporting, with all player interviews taking place via Zoom. The telecasts will originate from Fiserv Forum with the talent line-up working remotely for all games.

Bucks Live presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast. Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez will host the pre/postgame shows which will originate from Fiserv Forum or locations within Deer District.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

FOX Sports Wisconsin channel location information can be found here.

About FOX Sports Wisconsin

Sinclair-owned regional sports networks, FOX Sports Wisconsin presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans throughout the state of Wisconsin, the regional networks produce over 200 live sporting events every year. For complete regional sports news, telecast schedules and more, follow the networks on social media @fswisconsin.