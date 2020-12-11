FOX Sports Wisconsin Announces Bucks Preseason Schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin will televise the Milwaukee Bucks’ three preseasongames in December, including two home games against the Dallas Mavericks and a road game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Preseason Schedule

Date Day Opponent Time

Dec. 12 Saturday Mavericks 7 P.M.

Dec. 14 Monday Mavericks 7 P.M.

Dec. 18 Friday at Pelicans 7 P.M.

All Times Central

*Schedule Subject to Change

The regional sports network’s preseason broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke with analysts Marques Johnson and Steve Novak. Zora Stephenson will handle reporting.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

FOX Sports Wisconsin channel availability can be found here.