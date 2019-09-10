FOX Sports Wisconsin Announces 2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin will air 71 regular season Milwaukee Bucks games as part of its local telecast schedule for the 2019-20 NBA season. Coverage begins on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the Bucks home opener at Fiserv Forum against the Miami Heat, and will feature a one-hour edition of Bucks Live beginning at 3 p.m. CT.

The 71-game slate includes 35 telecasts from Fiserv Forum and 36 road games. Bucks Live presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin on FOX Sports Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast.

The regional sports network will also televise three Bucks preseason games, with the first broadcast set for Wednesday, Oct. 9 when the team hosts the Utah Jazz.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will preview the season on Thursday, Sept. 12 with “Bucks Town Hall” which will feature a live conversation with Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, General Manager Jon Horst, and Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. The hour-long special will premiere at 7 p.m. CT.

Bucks broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke, as he enters his 34th season of calling Bucks action, and color analyst Marques Johnson, who returns for a fifth season.

Steve Novak will join Paschke as a color analyst for select games throughout the season and will continue as the lead analyst for FOX Sports Wisconsin’s pre and postgame shows, paired with hosts Craig Coshun or Dario Melendez. Newcomer Zora Stephenson, who will handle sideline reporting duties this season, completes the FOX Sports Wisconsin team for the 2019-20 season.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

FOX Sports Wisconsin channel location information can be found here.