Fox Sports Wisconsin Announces 2018-19 Bucks Telecast Schedule and Broadcast Team

FOX Sports Wisconsin will broadcast 74 regular season Milwaukee Bucks games during the 2018-19 season. The regional sports network’s regular season Bucks coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 17, for the Season Opener in Charlotte. Coverage continues Friday, Oct. 19 as FOX Sports Wisconsin televises the Home Opener, and the first regular season game at Fiserv Forum, against Indiana and offers a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The broadcast team will once again feature Marques Johnson, who returns to the team for a fourth season, and will be joined by Wisconsin favorite Steve Novak. Jim Paschke will return for his 33rd season of calling Bucks action.

Steve Novak will take on a larger role with the broadcast team, joining Jim Paschke for 25 games throughout the season and stepping up as the primary analyst for pre-and post-game, paired with Craig Coshun or Dario Melendez. Newcomer Katie George completes the FOX Sports Wisconsin team and will handle sideline reporting duties this season.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s 2018 Bucks broadcast schedule kicks off with three Bucks preseason games, including the first ever game at Fiserv Forum which will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 3 when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls.

The 74-game regular season schedule includes 37 telecasts from Fiserv Forum and 37 road contests. Bucks Live on FOX Sports Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports App, available to iOS and Android devices. The FOX Sports app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Storeand Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.