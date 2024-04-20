First Round Series Preview: Bucks vs. Pacers

We’ve got a battle between an alligator and an eagle brewing. The matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers features two teams with different styles, who fight on different battlegrounds, and exist in entirely different habitats. Whoever dictates terms will be the winner.

And it’s not a stretch to say that these two teams are relative strangers to one another. Of course, they played five games against each other, one more than the usual number between in-conference opponents. (The extra game was due to the In-Season Tournament.) And yet, both teams are very different now than they were during those contests.

Doc Rivers began coaching the Bucks on Jan. 29, almost a full month after the final regular-season game between the two teams. Since Rivers took the reins, the Bucks changed their approach dramatically on both ends. (More on that throughout the piece.) And the Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam, a bonafide second star alongside Tyrese Haliburton, on Jan. 18.

Let’s break down every possible angle of the series, the matchups and strategies, and forecast how each team might approach the series and the adjustments that come between games.

Injuries

This section has more potential impact than one would hope. It’s unclear whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available to start the series. He strained his calf in the third quarter of Milwaukee’s Apr. 9 win over the Boston Celtics and hasn’t played in a game since. Antetokounmpo remains the Bucks’ best player and the catalyst of their approach on both ends. If he misses any time, Indiana would face a very different Bucks team without him. Milwaukee went 4-5 in the regular season when Antetokounmpo didn’t suit up.

AJ Green is also questionable with an injured ankle. And Lillard is dealing with a sore left adductor that kept him out of some practices in the week leading up the start of the series. The team expects Lillard to be ready to play.

For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin is out for the series after undergoing shoulder surgery. He is the team’s highest-volume bench scorer. He hasn’t played since early March. He was the Pacers’ third-leading scorer in the season series against Milwaukee and had the highest plus-minus, winning his minutes by 35 points. His loss is a major one in this matchup.

The Basic Numbers

The numbers here are relatively even in the big picture despite different paths in the process.

Bucks (rank) Pacers (rank) 49-33 (8) W-L Record 47-35 (12) 117.6 (6) O Rating 120.5 (2) 115.0 (19) D Rating 117.6 (24) 2.6 (11) Net Rating 2.9 (10) 56.8 (4) eFG% 57.8 (1) 38.1 (5) 3P Attempts 35.3 (15) 37.3 (11) 3P% 37.4 (9) 23.9 (3) FTA 20.5 (22) 12.8 (8) TOV % 12.6 (6) 11.9 (30) Opp TOV % 13.6 (18) 25.5 (26) O reb % 28.4 (16) 73.1 (4) D reb % 70.0 (26) 47.2 (26) PITP 57.9 (1) 12.7 (24) FBP 16.6 (4) Season stats from NBA Advanced Stats

Because both teams’ seasons changed so much in the middle, let’s revisit the same numbers since Jan. 29, after which time both the Bucks and Pacers were their “newest selves.”

Bucks (rank) Pacers (rank) 17-19 (19) W-L Record 20-15 (15) 113.9 (18) O Rating 119.6 (2) 113.3 (15) D Rating 115.1 (20) 0.6 (17) Net Rating 4.5 (9) 55.4 (13) eFG% 57.5 (3) 38.8 (2) 3P Attempts 33.9 (21) 36.4 (14) 3P% 36.4 (15) 20.4 (15) FTA 19.1 (22) 13.1 (12) TOV % 11.9 (2) 12.6 (28) Opp TOV % 13.2 (19) 24.5 (27) O reb % 26.8 (19) 74.0 (4) D reb % 70.7 (24) 43.3 (30) PITP 58.9 (1) 11.6 (29) FBP 16.3 (5) Season stats since Jan. 29 from NBA Advanced Stats

Since their evolutions, both teams saw their offensive potency drop by small amounts, but their defenses improve. Siakam gave the Pacers more size and more versatility as a big initiator and switchable defender, while Rivers switched up Milwaukee’s schemes on both ends.

The season-long numbers, and those since Jan. 29, both indicate that the possession count will be a major battleground for the series. The Pacers are a very poor defensive rebounding team, with Myles Turner notching one of the lowest defensive rebounding rates among starting centers in the league. Of course, Brook Lopez’s defensive rebounding rate is even lower, but he has Antetokounmpo to help clean up the glass there; no one on the Pacers is such a weapon from elsewhere on the positional spectrum.

Obi Toppin led the Pacers in offensive rebounds over the series, with 11. But the Pacers collected them across the roster. Meanwhile Antetokounmpo collected 11 steals, although his offensive rebounding was below his season average. The Pacers were the team that seemed to make a point of winning the possession battle in the season series. Expect the Bucks to prioritize that as well going forward.

Neither team is great at forcing turnovers, nor does either have the personnel required to dial up the defensive aggression. As a result, expect rebounding to be the most important lever for the possession battle. If Milwaukee does win on the offensive glass, that would also keep Indiana out of transition by forcing them to stick around and box out as a collective unit. Don’t be surprised to see the Bucks chasing offensive rebounds with one or even two bodies on misses.

Season Series Numbers

This might be burying the lede, but the Pacers did exceptionally well against the Bucks this year, including knocking them out of the In-Season Tournament. They were the only team in the league to beat the Bucks more than twice this season.

Bucks Pacers 1 Wins 4 118.3 O Rating 122 122 D Rating 118.3 -3.6 Net Rating 3.6 54.7 eFG% 54.2 32.8 3P Attempts 37.4 31.7 3P% 30.5 32.0 FTA 29.8 12.5 TOV % 11.2 11.2 Opp TOV % 12.5 27.7 O reb % 31.8 68.2 D reb % 72.3 60 PITP 59.6 14.2 FBP 16.2 Season series stats from NBA Advanced Stats

The possession battle was a vital decider in the regular-season series - not in Milwaukee’s favor. The Pacers forced more turnovers than Milwaukee and outrebounded them, which meant Indiana ended up taking 481 shots to Milwaukee’s 457 over the course of five games. In fact, the Pacers averaged the second-most second-chance points of any team against the Bucks this season. With Indiana’s offense so potent, giving them an extra five or six shots per game in the playoffs would make the series an uphill climb for the Bucks.

Many of Milwaukee’s adaptations under Rivers should help in this matchup specifically. Since Jan. 29, they have improved at limiting opposing offensive rebounds and are now a top-five defensive rebounding team. Similarly, they have been a top-five team at limiting opposing fastbreak points since Jan. 29.

Both teams shot cold from deep, as Lillard and Lopez both connected at sub-30 percent rates in the series against Indiana. For the Pacers, it was Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown, and Mathurin shooting well below their season averages, but Hield and Brown are on new teams, and Mathurin won’t be available. The current Pacers who did play in the series, such as Haliburton and Turner, mostly shot quite well.

The season series was not as lopsided as a 1-4 record might indicate. The Bucks led at some point in the fourth quarter in four of the five games and in the second half in all five. Both teams have changed dramatically since the most recent game between the two, so in some ways, you can throw these numbers out the door.

Starter Matchups

Based on how both teams are constructed now, what can we expect? A quick caveat: these matchups aren’t guaranteed. I am assuming that Antetokounmpo is in the starting lineup, although that is far from certain to begin the series. And though Beverley supplanted Malik Beasley in the starting lineup, Milwaukee only played one game with the listed starting lineup. (Antetokounmpo hurt himself that game, which is why it didn’t close the season.) Milwaukee’s projected starting lineup went 1-0 in the season. Indiana went 15-10 with their projected starting lineup.

Milwaukee:

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Patrick Beverley

SF: Khris Middleton

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez

Indiana:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton

SG: Andrew Nembhard

SF: Aaron Nesmith

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Myles Turner

Neither team did a great job guarding the other in the regular-season series, so some of the stats on both sides are inflated. There will be lots of matchup questions, but if either team leaves defenders on an island without help, it will be a free basket. Both teams have initiators with too much skill, too much burst, for single defenders to guard them. Take matchups with more of a salt lick than a salt grain. There will be switching, cross-matching, and likely so much rotating that mostly everyone will get a crack guarding everyone else.

Also: Because neither Beverley nor Siakam played a game against the other team while with their respective current squads, the upcoming numbers use their data from previous matchups this season.

Indiana's defensive players, (points-shot attempts) Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner Milwaukee's offensive players possessions against Damian Lillard 9 (0-2) 38 (7-8) 14 (9-3) 9 (2-2) 3 (0-0) Patrick Beverley 27 (0-1) 6 (0-0) 20 (0-3) 11 (0-3) 1 (0-0) Khris Middleton 6 (3-2) 4 (0-1) 78 (18-13) 17 (2-5) 6 (2-4) Giannis Antetokounmpo 4 (1-0) 1 (0-0) 86 (37-14) 5 (0-1) 31 (27-16) Brook Lopez 4 (0-0) 3 (0-1) 11 (3-1) 2 (0-0) 217 (37-41) Matchup data between Milwaukee and Indiana from regular season

Antetokounmpo was virtually unstoppable no matter who was guarding him. This table only includes projected starters of the upcoming series, but Antetokounmpo also scored 19 points on 12 shots against former Pacers’ starter Buddy Hield as well as equally efficient lines against a variety of Indiana’s bench players. Perhaps nothing indicates his success against any defender as well as his simple box score averages in the five games: 42.2 points per game on 67.6 percent shooting from the field.

Indiana’s stars enjoyed their matchups, too.

Indiana's offensive players, (points-shot attempts) Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner Milwaukee's defensive players possessions against Damian Lillard 55 (11-10) 20 (0-1) 14 (0-0) 7 (0-1) 6 (4-2) Patrick Beverley 27 (10-5) 15 (4-4) 17 (3-2) 4 (0-2) 5 (2-1) Khris Middleton 30 (11-8) 3 (0-0) 68 (8-4) 28 (3-3) 2 (0-1) Giannis Antetokounmpo 22 (8-5) 3 (0-0) 56 (9-8) 2 (6-2) 128 (34-16) Brook Lopez 12 (2-3) N/A 16 (0-3) 6 (3-1) 118 (38-30) Matchup data between Milwaukee and Indiana from regular season

Haliburton scored quite efficiently against virtually any defender during the season series. And Siakam’s numbers are muted – he only played two games against the Bucks this year, and both as a Raptor. Indiana’s offense is significantly more explosive than Toronto’s, and Siakam has had much more room to operate since the trade.

Here are my guesses for matchups, starting with Milwaukee on offense:

Nembhard guarding Lillard

Nembhard is Indiana’s guard stopper, and he was relatively successful against Lillard this year. He is stronger than offensive players suspect and anticipates well. No one can take away Lillard’s stepback jumper, but Nembhard is Indiana’s best chance to limit Lillard’s driving game.

Haliburton guarding Beverley

The Pacers like to hide Haliburton on teams’ weaker offensive guards, so they’ll likely start him on Beverley. Beverley could take him into the post and try to force Haliburton to work on defense. Haliburton has surprising length for a point guard, and Beverley's attacking him would take the ball out of Lillard and Antetokounmpo’s hands. My guess is that if the Bucks want to hunt Haliburton's defense, it would be by playing Lillard and Malik Beasley together, forcing Haliburton to either chase a movement shooter or guard on the ball.

Siakam guarding Middleton

Siakam should be long enough to help contest Middleton’s post game. Though Siakam has seen his defensive ability at the point of attack wane in recent years, Middleton isn’t the bursty driver that can take advantage of that. Both players are positional, tactical movers, so Siakam makes sense as Middleton’s primary defender.

Nesmith guarding Antetokounmpo

The Pacers used Turner to guard Antetokounmpo through much of the season series, and it did not go well. Turner is a strong defender, but Antetokounmpo can generally take sharp angles and turn the corner on Turner with ease. Indiana has generally viewed Nesmith as its best wing stopper – he was Indiana’s primary defender on LeBron James on Apr. 29, for example. Nesmith is strong and mobile and he will have lots of help in guarding Antetokounmpo.

Turner guarding Lopez

A straight center-center positional matchup. This lets Turner guard the majority of Bucks’ pick and rolls as the screener defender. Turner will be helping liberally on Antetokounmpo, so Lopez will see plenty of open jumpers that he’ll need to convert.

And now with Milwaukee on defense:

Beverley guarding Haliburton

Beverley is Milwaukee’s best pick-and-roll handler defender, and he was acquired with matchups like this one in mind.

Lillard guarding Nembhard

Lillard did well guarding Haliburton during the season series. And Lillard had a better defensive season than perhaps ever in his career, with the Bucks significantly better on the defensive end with him on the court than on the bench. But he ought to start on Nembhard and let Beverley expend energy as the tip of the defensive spear. Lillard will have heavy lifting to do on the offensive end, especially if Antetokounmpo misses time.

Middleton guarding Nesmith

Straight small forward-small forward matchup. Nesmith is shooting over 40 percent from deep on the year. I expect the Bucks to test that and let Middleton stunt an extra step into the lane on actions to muck up the middle of the floor. Nesmith has only shot 20 percent from deep in his career in the playoffs, so the Bucks might let Middleton roam, at least until it starts hurting them.

Lopez guarding Siakam

Siakam is a post demon, with a bag of fakes and spins and drop steps equal to anyone’s in the league. Traditionally, Antetokounmpo has been Milwaukee’s primary defender against Siakam, but Siakam has actually scored very efficiently in that matchup. Most teams use centers against Siakam, as they have the length and bulk to force his post moves away from the rim. Antetokounmpo will be best employed elsewhere.

Antetokounmpo guarding Turner

Turner gave the Bucks enormous amounts of trouble during the season series, and his ability to pop after setting a screen and drain triples, or drive against closeouts, makes the drop-and-over defensive approach basically untenable when he’s the screener for Haliburton. The Bucks will have to switch and Antetokounmpo is one of the most capable switch bigs in the league. Picks that Indiana ran defended by Antetokounmpo this season averaged only 0.84 points per chance, while Indiana’s picks defended by Lopez averaged 1.02 points per chance. This matchup would give Milwaukee its best chance at limiting Indiana’s high-powered offense.

A few additional considerations:

How the Bucks might choose to defend Indiana’s pick and roll: When Turner screened, the Pacers scored 1.14 points per chance if the Bucks employed drop-and-over. That shrank to 0.93 points per chance when the Bucks switched. Those numbers were exacerbated with Haliburton as the ball handler, scoring 1.28 points per chance against the drop and 0.90 points per chance against the switch. Milwaukee is going to have to switch frequently, putting Antetokounmpo onto Haliburton.

Haliburton only isolated against Antetokounmpo four times in the season series, and those possessions resulted in zero points scored. If the Pacers move away from their whirring offensive principles in order to attack switches, that would be a huge tactical win for Milwaukee. Isolation scoring might be the weakest part of Haliburton’s game. If Indiana opts to rescreen, Milwaukee will have used much of the shot clock already and can use more complex coverages, such as switch to blitz (employing what looks like a switch for a beat or two before both rushing the ballhandler) or nexting (using the next defender over to sink into the lane to pick up the screener and letting the screener defender, in this case Antetokounmpo, recover to the now-uncovered offensive player). Those coverages are especially dangerous late in the clock, as they can surprise unwary offenses and require time to diagnose.



Another possibility would be for the Bucks to weak the pick and roll, which means to force Haliburton to his weak hand. Indiana scored significantly less efficiently on possessions with Haliburton driving to his left versus his right. Driving left makes him slightly more dangerous as a pull-up shooter but less so as a driver. If Milwaukee wants to short-circuit Indiana’s cascading-drives offense and live by the variance of Haliburton’s pull-up jumpers (he shot that at 34.6 percent this year while attempting the fifth-most per game of any player), weaking would be an option. Or Milwaukee could run a weak switch, with Beverley forcing Haliburton to his left, followed by the screener defender switching onto him immediately to deter the jumper and move the possession along. (Caitlin Cooper discusses the concept of Milwaukee’s weak switching in greater depth here.)

Ultimately, Milwaukee will need many, many coverages to keep Indiana guessing. The Pacers’ offense is simply too powerful to defend the same way every time. The primary coverage will be a switch against Haliburton, and then Milwaukee can adapt as needed from there.

Indiana could respond by using Siakam as the screener instead of Turner, but Siakam is not as strong at screening. He isn’t a good 3-point shooter above the break, so he would be rolling into the paint alongside Lopez and Haliburton. And he’s not a lob threat. In those cases, Lopez could probably safely play drop defense, and Milwaukee’s defense could keep its shape without having to switch.

The Bucks will work hard to not switch Lopez onto a guard. But everyone else will likely be fair game.

When Milwaukee does switch, will Turner and Siakam get the ball in the post against Lillard and Beverley? If the Pacers ignore them and move the play elsewhere, Milwaukee will be able to stick a wrench in the spokes of Indiana's picturesque offense and keep it there with impunity. The Pacers might need to bog down at points and turn to brute basketball, letting Siakam isolate in space against smaller defenders. That’s one of the reasons why the Pacers acquired Siakam in the first place, so that he would offer the team another offensive approach that it didn’t previously possess.

Siakam didn’t record any post-ups against Lillard or Beverley this season, but he has a handful against them in his career; and he scored with ease in those chances. If Indiana likes the matchup, they might start to use Siakam as the ball handler in the pick and roll to force that switch and let Siakam attack mismatches. How would Milwaukee respond? Perhaps by playing big, with Jae Crowder at shooting guard, and pre-switching as the screener moved to the ball so that Lillard wouldn’t be guarding the screen. Or, if the Pacers leverage that pre-switch into cuts and open jumpers, by going away from switching when Siakam handles, and playing drop-and-over with him handling and then switching when Haliburton is in picks. There will be options. Milwaukee doesn’t want to give Siakam too many isolation possessions against mismatches.

Siakam post-ups

A benefit of having Lopez guard Siakam is that it puts Milwaukee’s best rim protector on Indiana’s worst shooter. Siakam is on a hot streak from deep since arriving in Indiana, but that’s mostly from the corners. He still shot poorly from above the break. When he finds himself stationed there, Lopez will often cheat far into the lane to deter the drives of Siakam’s teammates. Lopez is thus the best defender for Siakam when the latter does have the ball and when he doesn’t have it. Siakam’s abilities to hit above-the-break triples, or drive into space without hesitating, or time 45 cuts when Lopez moves to defend the rim will all be crucial. If he can’t hurt Milwaukee when above the break, the Pacers will have to station him elsewhere during possessions, either in the corners or the dunker spots, either of which could result in lesser usage for him. Milwaukee would be happy.

is that it puts Milwaukee’s best rim protector on Indiana’s worst shooter. Siakam is on a hot streak from deep since arriving in Indiana, but that’s mostly from the corners. He still shot poorly from above the break. When he finds himself stationed there, Lopez will often cheat far into the lane to deter the drives of Siakam’s teammates. Lopez is thus the best defender for Siakam when the latter does have the ball and when he doesn’t have it. Siakam’s abilities to hit above-the-break triples, or drive into space without hesitating, or time 45 cuts when Lopez moves to defend the rim will all be crucial. If he can’t hurt Milwaukee when above the break, the Pacers will have to station him elsewhere during possessions, either in the corners or the dunker spots, either of which could result in lesser usage for him. Milwaukee would be happy. On the other hand, a benefit for Indiana with Siakam not guarding Antetokounmpo is that he will likely be the first helper on Antetokounmpo. Siakam’s best trait on the defensive end is court coverage, and he should be able to double Antetokounmpo on the block and rotate out ahead of the pass (or close to it), giving Indiana its best chance of stopping Antetokounmpo without sacrificing its defensive structure. Significantly, there is almost no data this year with Siakam guarding Antetokounmpo. That is because Siakam was with the Raptors, not the Pacers, when Indiana faced Milwaukee, and the Raptors used OG Anunoby to guard Antetokounmpo, not Siakam. I expect Nesmith to start on Antetokounmpo, but Siakam will see plenty of possessions, too. Though we don’t have any data with Siakam guarding Antetokounmpo this year, we have plenty of data over the course of their careers. And during every possession all time with Siakam guarding Antetokounmpo, across the regular season and playoffs, Milwaukee’s star has scored 118 points on 88 shots. That’s hyper efficient -- no one really has easy answers for Antetokounmpo. The Pacers let Antetokounmpo play mostly against single coverage for the first few games of the season series, and that is when he notched his two highest-scoring games of the year, a 54- and then 64-point game. Later the Pacers sent much, much more help, building the wall the Toronto Raptors used in 2019 to come back against the Bucks that so many teams have since mimicked. Nesmith will be the first block in the wall, but the Pacers will send so much help from the elbows that it will be a team effort to keep Antetokounmpo from finding a corner. Furthermore, having Turner not guard Antetokounmpo means the Pacers have their best shot blocker as the help defense for when Antetokoumpo surely slithers into the lane using his best-in-the-league footwork. It’s no solution to Antetokounmpo (nothing is), but it’s Indiana’s best shot. Of course, Turner hasn’t given Antetokounmpo much trouble at the rim this season. He won some battles, but in general the two-time MVP found ways to either go around or through or over Turner.

is that he will likely be the first helper on Antetokounmpo. Siakam’s best trait on the defensive end is court coverage, and he should be able to double Antetokounmpo on the block and rotate out ahead of the pass (or close to it), giving Indiana its best chance of stopping Antetokounmpo without sacrificing its defensive structure.

Giannis finishes over Turner

Lillard had a relatively quiet season series against the Pacers. His usage and scoring were lower than his season averages, 20.3 points per game. He didn’t hurt Indiana’s primary coverage in picks, which had the ballhandler defender go over the screen and the screener defender in a drop, but a high one to be able to meet Lillard’s drives before he turned the corner. As a result, the Pacers never really had to move to switching, blitzing, or any other approach to limit him. Lillard will need to establish himself as a scorer to shift coverages and create advantages.

before he turned the corner. As a result, the Pacers never really had to move to switching, blitzing, or any other approach to limit him. Lillard will need to establish himself as a scorer to shift coverages and create advantages. Although Nembhard is the best option on paper to guard Lillard, the Bucks created good looks when Nembhard was forced to move his feet in space with Lillard. They just weren’t for Lillard himself. Lillard is so aware of the court around him when he’s in tight spaces that he always puts the ball where it can best harm a defense’s rotations. Even if Nembhard does his job to take away Lillard’s scoring on drives, Lillard’s passing means Milwaukee still succeeds. The need is to actually get Lillard downhill against Nembhard. If Antetokounmpo does miss time, expect Lillard’s driving to become the primary engine for the Bucks’ offense. It might be Milwaukee’s best offensive option for Lillard to be a creator for others rather than to be a high-volume scorer. Of course, he would need the defense to treat him as a scorer to optimize his creation ability. Don’t be surprised if Lillard scores in bunches at the start of games and transitions to passing in the middle quarters.

Nembhard guarding Lillard drives

Indiana’s starting lineup is exceptional. Everyone can shoot triples, particularly with Nesmith connecting on over 40 percent accuracy on the season and Siakam on a hot streak since arriving in Indiana. Even though the Pacers’ defense overall is lacking, their starting lineup is a very strong defensive group, ranking approximately in the 75th percentile among high-minute lineups. The trio of Nembhard, Nesmith, and Siakam gives the Pacers the size and mobility needed against guards, wings, and forwards, and the team’s defensive rating with all three playing is strong.

Milwaukee can really do damage on the offensive end when the Pacers have their bench players on the court. More on that later in this preview.

Milwaukee has done its real damage this year with the starting lineup on the floor. As a team, its net rating has been best with all five starters playing. While both teams have excellent starting groups, if either starts a game with a big lead, it would be a big advantage. But don’t expect to see it. It’s more likely that games are generally close after six or seven minutes, and leads should be built in those transitional moments, ending the first and third quarters, and starting the second and fourth.

Milwaukee’s starting lineup in its games against Indiana actually won its minutes with a net rating of 9.6. Indiana won the season series with its bench players on the floor, not all five starters.

In the season series, Nesmith guarded Middleton. And Middleton scored very well from 2-point range against him – getting him with a pump fake for the and-1 through Nesmith’s body on one possession. He also can shoot over top of Nesmith. But Middleton missed all the triples he took when guarded by Nesmith and he ended up with poor efficiency over the five games. That’s just variance. Middleton got the shots he wanted when guarded by Indiana’s stopper. There will be plenty of switching, and when Nesmith does see time on Middleton, the matchup between the two should be advantageous for Milwaukee.

Middleton had a quiet year as a scorer, averaging only 15.1 points per game. He was still hyper efficient and remains Milwaukee’s third star. He was fantastic at every on-ball action, scoring over 1.0 points per chance when initiating in picks, handoffs, isolations, and the post. Middleton, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren were the only eight players to be as efficient at all four playtypes with at least 50 actions run in each of them. Middleton also added to his game as a passer, finishing with 50 lob assists; sixth in the league and the largest total of his career.

If Antetokounmpo misses time, Middleton post-ups, picks, and isolations will form an even larger bulk of the offense. He’ll need both to make his own difficult shots and to create easy ones for teammates. He can shoot over any of Indiana’s starters except Siakam and Turner. If he can create isolations against Haliburton, that would be a sustainable source of offense for stretches.

When Middleton plays alongside Antetokounmpo, the actions between the two will be found money. Of Middleton’s 50 lob assists, 41 went to Antetokounmpo -- the largest number of lobs between any two players in the league. Middleton’s picks with Antetokounmpo screening should be one of the highest-yield plays Milwaukee can run against Indiana. It will bring two forwards above the arc to guard the initial pick, and if Lopez or Portis is spacing the floor above the arc as well to draw the opposing center out of the paint, Indiana could only have guards available to tag a rolling Antetokounmpo.

When Milwaukee is playing defense, Lillard will be dragged into on-ball actions frequently. He’ll guard plenty of picks, especially when the Pacers run the guard-guard picks they so love. (Indiana runs more than 10 guard-guard picks a game, and they are a top-five team in efficiency on possessions that include such sets.) The Pacers run more stuff in a single half-court possession than perhaps any team in the league, and there’s no hiding on the defensive end against such an offense. Lillard allowed the lowest points per chance among all Bucks as the ballhandler defender in picks. If he does get pulled into actions and is forced to guard the ball, that might be better for Milwaukee than having him chase around pindowns off the ball.

frequently. He’ll guard plenty of picks, especially when the Pacers run the guard-guard picks they so love. (Indiana runs more than 10 guard-guard picks a game, and they are a top-five team in efficiency on possessions that include such sets.) The Pacers run more stuff in a single half-court possession than perhaps any team in the league, and there’s no hiding on the defensive end against such an offense. Lillard allowed the lowest points per chance among all Bucks as the ballhandler defender in picks. If he does get pulled into actions and is forced to guard the ball, that might be better for Milwaukee than having him chase around pindowns off the ball. If Antetokounmpo does miss time, Bobby Portis will start in his place. Milwaukee used him as a versatile big in the season series, so he spent relatively equal time guarding Turner, Nesmith, Isaiah Jackson, and Obi Toppin. The Pacers did score very efficiently in picks with Portis as the screener defender, even though it wasn’t Portis’ man generally doing the scoring. And that was whether Portis switched or played in drop. He will be better protected when starting at power forward, with Lopez behind him as center to defend more of the actions.

On the other end, Portis scored only 10.2 points in just over 20 minutes per game. Those are quiet numbers, and Portis generally outperforms them as a starter. He averaged 19.5 points per game as a starter versus 13.5 as a bench player this season. Against Indiana, his post-ups created the shots he wanted, but they rimmed out. They ought to fall in the playoffs, especially when he gets switches against bigs, whom he can outmaneuver.

Portis rim-outs on good looks

Though Portis didn’t score well against Indiana, he was still integral offensively. Big-big picks with either Antetokounmpo or Middleton handling and Portis screening scored with ease. If Antetokounmpo misses time, expect to see Portis frequently screen for Middleton to force the frontcourt matchups Milwaukee prefers. If Middleton sees Turner switched onto him, a second pick with a guard screening for Middleton could compromise Indiana’s interior defense. Even without a re-screen, it’s a productive way to create an advantage for Milwaukee without either Lillard or Antetokounmpo doing the heavy lifting.

Middleton-Portis pick-and-rolls

Against a team with as few rim protectors and as many guards as Indiana, Lopez’s offense will be crucial. The Pacers were below average both in frequency and efficiency allowed as a switching team, but they still did switch picks more than 15 times per 100 possessions. Lopez has to hurt the Pacers when they make that choice. He had only 61 post-ups this year, his fewest on a per-possession basis since tracking data began in 2013-14. Yet his efficiency was sky-high, top-10 in the league among players with 50 or more post-ups. If Indiana switches any of its guards or even wings onto Lopez after he sets a pick, his post offense has to immediately counter. Lopez only recorded four post-ups against Indiana in the five regular-season games. The frequency ought to be much higher in the playoff series.

will be crucial. The Pacers were below average both in frequency and efficiency allowed as a switching team, but they still did switch picks more than 15 times per 100 possessions. Lopez has to hurt the Pacers when they make that choice. He had only 61 post-ups this year, his fewest on a per-possession basis since tracking data began in 2013-14. Yet his efficiency was sky-high, top-10 in the league among players with 50 or more post-ups. If Indiana switches any of its guards or even wings onto Lopez after he sets a pick, his post offense has to immediately counter. Lopez only recorded four post-ups against Indiana in the five regular-season games. The frequency ought to be much higher in the playoff series. If Milwaukee doesn’t use Lopez in the post, the Pacers will be able to float guards onto him outside the perimeter and keep their bigs in the paint to clog driving lanes and protect the rim. (That’s the same risk the Pacers would run if they don’t use the post when Milwaukee switches guards onto Siakam and Turner.) The Bucks will need to recognize those moments quickly, post Lopez, and either get easy scores or force fouls or double-teams. A few layups, and Indiana will be forced to space their bigs beyond the arc -- rendering defense on a driving Antetokounmpo or Lillard completely untenable.

Lopez post-ups

The Bench

This is an area where the Bucks would seem to have an advantage, especially when Antetokounmpo is healthy. In Portis and Beasley, the Bucks have two high-scoring bench players with experience in deep playoff runs. Based on presumptive starters, they will be the two highest-scoring bench players in the series. Indiana doesn’t have the same caliber of volume bench scorers who’ve played in late rounds of the postseason. While Siakam offers the Pacers plenty of playoff experience, and Turner has played in a handful of games, this will be the playoff debut for many of Indiana’s rotation players. Still, the Pacers have found plenty of success with their bench on the court this season. As a collective, Indiana’s bench has been one of its strong suits.

If you use the trend line over the full season, the Pacers have been very successful with bench players on the court. Since the lineup rejigging, key bench players like Bruce Brown are gone, while others like Nesmith and Nembhard are now starting. The Pacers generally find ways to win minutes even with their new bench rotation on the court.

Anticipate Indiana’s four bench players to be Ben Sheppard, TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Smith. All have been significant contributors. Over the season, Sheppard and Toppin have positive on/off ratings, meaning the team has been better with them playing than on the bench. McConnell’s rating is neutral. Teams usually don’t see as much success with bench players in the game. Indiana has found a rotation that is able to keep its style no matter the players on the court, leading to success across full games. The Pacers actually outscore opponents the most at the end of the first and third quarters, when McConnell and Toppin usually join the starters.

Add it all together, and the Pacers get more scoring from their bench than any other NBA team, while the Bucks are in 19th. The two benches contribute in different ways. The Pacers contribute through the system, with players plugging in and filling the same roles as their starting counterparts whereas the Bucks allow their bench players to bend the style of the team to fit their strengths. Especially when Portis plays, the Bucks see more post-ups and isolations.

Will Indiana’s system scoring off the bench hold up in the playoffs? This is the best season of McConnell’s career, but he hasn’t ever had as large a role in the playoffs as the Pacers are about to need from him. He runs almost as many picks as Haliburton, ranking 11th in frequency in the entire league. He always brings energy, and he probes a defense with commitment, always finding a crack if it appears.

Unlike Haliburton, McConnell is generally most effective against switches, which often allows him to find driving angles. He is committed to reaching the paint. He also passes out of more than half of his picks when defenses switch, which is in the 75th percentile leaguewide. The Bucks will want to use a drop defense against McConnell, but they need to be careful to ensure the center is not too far in the paint and is still able to contest his mid-range game. His rate of shooting when facing a drop is much higher than a switch. Furthermore, McConnell shoots 50 percent on floaters and almost 50 percent on pull-up 2-pointers. (While Middleton leads the league in pull-up 2-pointer percentage, Haliburton, Nembhard, McConnell, and Siakam are all in the top 25 for efficiency on such shots.) If McConnell’s ball-dominant style leads to missed mid-range jumpers over Milwaukee’s length, and the Bucks begin to win the transitional minutes, will the Pacers be able to adapt?

Indiana’s other bench players are not initiators. None of Smith, Toppin, or Sheppard initiate many plays for the Pacers. If Milwaukee is able to cut off the head of the snake on the defensive end and deny advantages to Haliburton, Nembhard, and McConnell, that will greatly limit Indiana’s other bench players. They are mostly spot-up shooters and cutters. If Milwaukee’s switching is seamless and keeps the ball out of the paint, it will dramatically limit Indiana’s bench scoring. Minimizing their own defensive rotations should be a priority for the Bucks.

If Indiana does see its younger rotation players fail to fulfill their roles, the Pacers do have experience on the bench. Doug McDermott is still a knockdown movement shooter, but he is less capable on the defensive end than Indiana’s other bench players. If the Pacers see their offense wane, he could see time later in the series.

For the Bucks, experience is perhaps the greatest strength off the bench. Portis is a champion. He is a switchable big, able to mimic the style that Antetokounmpo brings to defending the pick and roll as the screener defender. He only switched a small handful of times in the season series (and the Pacers did score well on those possessions), but his ability to move the Pacers’ possessions into the next action will be vital.

Beasley can hurt the Pacers. He is one of the best shooters in the league, and he is great at shooting on the move – relocating into empty space and sprinting into shots. He finished 11th in the NBA in made triples. If Beverley starts, Haliburton will guard him. Will Milwaukee use Beverley as a screener to hunt Haliburton? It’s hard to say, and Beverley is not a high-volume scorer. But Beasley can be. When Beverley plays alongside Lillard, and Haliburton is on the floor, the Bucks should involve whomever Haliburton is guarding in every possession. Beasley can screen, ghost, or slip, and sprint into space for rhythm triples. If Haliburton has to guard 10 of those a game, it could go a long way both toward finding points with or without Antetokounmpo, as well as tiring Indiana’s most important player.

Crowder will also play a crucial role for the Bucks. He has played more playoff games than the Bucks as a team since 2016-17. If Antetokounmpo misses time, Crowder will likely see his role expand. He is a natural defender for Siakam. He also held up well over the season defending picks, if at a low volume. He didn’t get a chance to do so against the Pacers. He will be another switch defender, jumping onto Haliburton when defending whomever sets the screen. His ability to survive for a few beats will go a long way toward determining which team wins minutes to end the first and third quarters, when some starters are still playing alongside bench players. If Crowder forces stops against Haliburton and hits triples the other way, those wins around the margin would hold the Bucks in good stead.

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green likely project as Milwaukee’s final rotation players off the bench. Both are knockdown shooters. Connaughton has consistently hit big shots in the playoffs - his career playoff 3-point percentage is a few points higher than regular season. He has hit at or around 40 percent of his triples in his last three playoff runs. Green is an automatic shooter, but has never played in the playoffs. He’s no defensive pushover, but his ability to commit to the details in the crucible of Indiana’s offensive motion will determine his playability.

Jackson should be seen as Milwaukee’s deep-bench ace in the hole. He may not play a minute, but if the Bucks have trouble finding a coverage for Haliburton, Jackson may be asked to try his hand. Milwaukee used him to stymie Immanuel Quickley on Apr. 5 when Toronto’s point guard was running wild. Jackson did a phenomenal job of sticking with him and denying advantages off the bounce. He is Milwaukee’s most athletic guard defender.

Offensive and Defensive Styles

Isolation Transition Pick-and-roll handler Pick-and-roll roller Post-up Handoff Putback Spot-up Cut possessions finished per possessions finished per possessions finished per possessions finished per possessions finished per possessions finished per possessions finished per possessions finished per possessions finished per per game (points per game (points per game (points per game (points per game (points per game (points per game (points per game (points per game (points per possession) per possession) per possession) per possession) per possession) per possession) per possession) per possession) per possession) Bucks 8.4 (0.96) 18.7 (1.17) 17.6 (0.98) 7.3 (1.12) 7.9 (0.97) 5.0 (1.04) 5.4 (1.20) 25.9 (1.10) 6.7 (1.39) Pacers 5.0 (0.99) 22.6 (1.16) 20.5 (0.96) 7.9 (1.33) 4.0 (1.11) 4.5 (0.96) 5.5 (1.23) 27.0 (1.07) 7.8 (1.40) Offensive play type by team and efficiency - All stats from NBA Advanced Stats

While playtype data does look relatively similar in frequency and efficiency between the two teams, how both teams achieve those plays is different. Two numbers seem to describe the biggest differences between the teams who are on the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to tempo:

The Pacers threw almost 4,000 more passes over the course of the season than the Bucks.

The Pacers also averaged almost 0.5 seconds less per touch.

The Pacers play fast and loose, whirring the ball across the court, cutting with maximal pace and frequency, and making immediate decisions. They want to play in transition more than anything else. Haliburton will push the ball after steals, misses, and even makes. The Bucks play slow and measured, minimizing cuts and passes, and keeping everything as controlled as possible. This is the difference between jazz and classical, an eagle and an alligator.

This is where the game will be determined. Beyond players and skills and shot variance, the question of which team can force the game to bend to their approach will tell us who wins the series. The Pacers are 1-19 in their 20 lowest-scoring games. Meanwhile, the Bucks’ only losses in their 28 highest-scoring games are to the Pacers. Milwaukee can usually win games scoring a lot of points, but the Pacers are better adapted to that style of play. If Milwaukee can put any friction into the game it should have an advantage. It can win ugly. Can the Pacers?

Milwaukee wants to play a muddy game, if you will. A quote from the linked piece about embodying mud:

Add it all together, and the Bucks embody a python, squeezing the life from their opponents by squeezing the life from the game itself. They play defense to force their opponents into the half court, and once there they push offenses into isolations and post-ups against mismatches, eschewing flow for static attempts at pounding the rock. Of course, the Bucks do the same on the other end, frequently opting to play slow, minimizing passing and cutting, to keep the tempo of the game underwater. That forces the game into a talent contest, and no duo in the league can create in the muck like Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

In the In-Season Tournament, the Bucks used dozens of possessions of zone defense to muck up the game and limit Indiana’s half-court attack. It worked. But Indiana used transition offense to circumvent Milwaukee’s set defense. Under Rivers, Milwaukee’s transition defense has become excellent. Perhaps zone defense can remain a club in Milwaukee’s bag when it wants to muddy the waters.

The Pacers want the precise opposite. They run – ranking third in the league in distance traveled per game compared to Milwaukee’s 24th. If the Pacers can unlock their driving game, that will be devastating to Milwaukee’s defense. One of the major improvements under Rivers has been Milwaukee’s ability to stay out of rotation. They pick up lower on the court, play less aggressively at the point of attack, and try to maintain their defensive shell above all else. If the Bucks do end up rotating and flying around the court, Indiana’s drivers will have a field day.

The Pacers forced defenses to travel the fifth-furthest on defense of any offense. And defenses had to move at the highest average velocity to keep up with Indiana’s buzzing offense. As a team, Indiana averaged the third-most drives per 100 possessions and scored on such possessions at the fifth-highest efficiency.

If Milwaukee finds its defenders sprinting to the corner, X-ing out to cover the extra pass, recovering to take away the drive, sprinting to the weak side to take away the jumper, and then repeating the process, then the Bucks will be in trouble. That’s how the Pacers want defenses to look. That creates cracks, and Haliburton, Siakam, Nesmith, McConnell, and even Turner will slither into those spaces to score easy points. How can Milwaukee minimize its defensive activity?

Broadly, the Bucks under Rivers have worked hard to defang primary actions and move opposing possessions later into the shot clock. From my piece about Milwaukee’s defensive evolutions this year.

He has accomplished that in the past by shifting his defense towards the ‘strong’ side of the floor, where the ball is held. That deters drives and means when the ball does enter the arc, there is always help waiting. Indeed, last season -- Rivers’ last with the Sixers -- Philadelphia had a help defender present during opposing drives at the sixth-highest rate, at almost 80 percent frequency. The Sixers were a high-tag team last year, unlike the Bucks, ranking eighth in frequency of tagged pick and rolls. A partial result of such a focus on primary actions was the Sixers forcing a huge number of late-clock possessions, with opponents taking the third-highest frequency of long-midrange shots of any defense. And more than any team, such shots came from the extreme end of the clock, with possessions lasting 20 seconds or longer.

Indeed, Milwaukee’s performance since Rivers took over has done much the same. Since Jan. 29, opponents have taken more long 2s against the Bucks than against any other defense. The Bucks are tagging more picks and forcing more possessions to take 20 seconds or longer. Combine that with the Bucks’ newfound emphasis on switching, which they are doing at the third-highest frequency in the league during that window, and it’s clear how Milwaukee is trying to achieve stasis.

Limit the primary action, switch on- and off-ball, and force opponents into late-clock isolation pull-up 2s. That’s the goal. If Indiana succumbs, Milwaukee will stand in great stead. If Milwaukee has to rotate and fly around the court on defense, Indiana will be the happy team. Style will be significant.

On the other end of the court, Indiana’s defense is undoubtedly its weak point. The Pacers spent much of the year preaching simplicity, with head coach Rick Carlisle asking his players to simply defend man-to-man without much scheme as a safety net. That did not work. They played practically zero zone possessions all year, the fewest in the league. Indiana allowed the third-highest efficiency in pick and rolls of any defense this year. It employed a top-five drop-and-over frequency when defending the pick and roll despite opponents scoring against such a defense at a top-five rate. In fact, Turner defended the highest frequency of picks in drop of any player this season. Though he defended a top-10 rate of shots at the rim, he only forced opponents to an efficiency average 5.7 percentage points below expected, which is a below-average rate for a starting center.

If Milwaukee gets its players moving downhill against Turner in space, that should open up either layups or easy kickouts for open 3-pointers. While Nembhard is a strong chaser from behind, Haliburton statistically was not. Nor were Indiana’s wings or forwards in Nesmith or Siakam. If Nembhard gives Milwaukee trouble in his defense of the pick and roll, Milwaukee can manipulate coverages by forcing switches and then attacking lesser point-of-attack defenders. Using double-high picks for Lillard, with a screen on each side of the ball-handler defender near the half-court line, can be an easy way to create downhill driving space. It worked for the Bucks in the In-Season Tournament against the New York Knicks.

Any approach to create drives and paint touches should power good offense. Indiana allowed the highest points per possession of any team when defending a drive. If Milwaukee settles for pull-up triples, or one-pass triples without paint touches, it would let Indiana’s defense off the hook. Outside of Antetokounmpo and Lillard, Milwaukee doesn’t roster any high-volume and high-efficiency drivers. Connaughton would be closest, but he’s in the bottom-third percentile for frequency. If Antetokounmpo is out, someone will need to attack the paint off the bounce when Lillard sits. Finding downhill drivers will be an important Milwaukee goal for all moments of the game.

Final Factors

There are a number of hinges upon which this series should turn. Winning the possession battle will be crucial. The Pacers emphasized that in the season series to great impact, but the Bucks have since become better in that area under Rivers. Both teams are very efficient with the possessions that belong to them, so having an extra few kicks at the can could mean all the difference.

The Bucks need to be careful about letting the game turn into a track meet. They want to play slow and in the half court while minimizing possession totals and movement around the court. If neither team commits any turnovers, that would be better for Milwaukee than if both teams get chances to run in transition after live-ball turnovers. The Bucks might want to win the possession battle purely based on attacking rebounds. The Pacers want to play as fast as possible, with maximal cutting, passing, and driving. Yet they defend drives poorly. How both teams defend in the pick and roll, and which team reaches the paint while keeping the other out of it on the other end, will go a long way towards defining the style of the series. Indiana has an inherent advantage there; since Jan. 29, the Pacers have scored the most points in the paint while the Bucks have scored the least. However, transition offense is usually the first thing that withers in the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo is a necessary ingredient for Milwaukee winning the above factors. His on/off differential for offensive rebounding rate, defensive rebounding rate, and limiting the team’s own turnovers are all best or second-best on the team. He also led the team in steals. He is Milwaukee’s best switch defender and best isolation defender. And he is Milwaukee’s best driver. His presence would mean Milwaukee is best positioned to win the key factors of the series. His absence would mean the Bucks would be searching for answers in all of the above categories.

The Pacers are a very strong team, and there are lots of indicators that this version with Siakam outperformed Rivers’ Bucks over the second half of the regular season. Not to mention Indiana’s winning the season series 4-1. But playoff experience is a major factor, and young teams need time to adapt to the nature of a long series with scouting and gameplanning evolving over the course of the marathon. Milwaukee is ready for that and has lived it countless times. Indiana has not. And Milwaukee’s approach in the regular season was built for the playoffs, whereas the Pacers’ high-tempo style is the one most tested in the physical crucible of the postseason. Furthermore, Milwaukee’s defense has improved dramatically since the last time these two teams played.