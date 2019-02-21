First-Ever Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture Unveiled Outside Fiserv Forum

The first-ever Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture was unveiled today outside Fiserv Forum’s Johnson Controls Entrance on the northwest side of the arena. The nine-foot-high by nine-foot-wide sculpture adorned with the Johnson Controls logo will be illuminated green after Bucks wins at Fiserv Forum.

“The Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture is a one-of-a-kind creation for Fiserv Forum, our fans and the city of Milwaukee,” said Fiserv Forum and Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin. “We look forward to the sculpture becoming an iconic symbol of our arena and seeing it glow brightly in green after each Bucks home win. We thank Johnson Controls for our valued partnership and commitment to the community and Fiserv Forum.”

“The Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture will be a vibrant and welcoming symbol to all who enter Fiserv Forum and a reminder of our incredible partnership with the Bucks making this world-class arena smart, safe and sustainable,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls.

Made of four stainless steel hemispheres to become a 3D version of the Johnson Controls logo, the globe will also be lit with Johnson Controls’ colors each night in addition to being illuminated following each Bucks win at home. The Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture also includes a flexible lighting system that can be programmed to represent special Fiserv Forum events to reflect the beating pulse of the state-of-the-art venue.

The Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture was designed by Downstream of Portland, Oregon, with fabrication completed by The Metal Shop of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and EDE of Chicago.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Their 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Their commitment to sustainability dates back to the company’s roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. Johnson Controls is committed to helping its customers win and creating greater value for all of their stakeholders through strategic focus on buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.

For more information on Fiserv Forum, please visit: fiservforum.com.