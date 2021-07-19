Everything You Need To Know About Game 6 Of The 2021 NBA Finals

Game Info

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, July 20

Deer District Plaza Open: 6:00pm/ct

Fiserv Forum Doors Open: 6:00pm/ct

Tip Off: 8:00pm/ct

Tickets

Extremely limited tickets are still available for Game 6 and can be purchased by visiting bucks.com/tickets/playoffs.

Purchase Tickets

Entry To Fiserv Forum

Doors open at 6:00pm/ct to fans with tickets for the game. All fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for entry and to be in your seats for team introductions.

Mobile Tickets

Ensure quick and easy entry to Fiserv Forum by downloading the Bucks App prior to your arrival and having your tickets ready to scan. Please reference our Mobile Ticket Guide for more information on how to access and manage your tickets.

Download the Bucks App

Giveaways

All fans attending Game 6 will receive a "Go Bucks Go" t-shirt courtesy of Jockey. The shirts will be distributed on seats in the arena.

Food & Beverage Ordering

Getting your favorite food and beverage items at Fiserv Forum has never been easier. Download the Bucks app to order directly from your seats for pickup through our completely contactless ordering experience.

Purchase your favorite traditional stadium fare along with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for pick up in a designated location once your order is complete. You will receive a text message as well as a push notification in the app once your order is complete.

Looking to get drinks only? Check out the Coors Light Beer Button! You can order any alcoholic beverage (both beer and cocktails) from your seat and pick it up in just minutes!

Fiserv Forum favorites are back in select stands for walk up ordering. This includes Iron Grate BBQ, FreshFin Poke, Chick-Fil-A and more of our favorites. These items will not be available for mobile ordering and only available at their specific location.

Deer District Events & Activities

Fans who aren't attending Game 6 at Fiserv Forum will still have the opportunity to enjoy it from the Deer District. In addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden, a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch.

The Deer District will include food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more. Entertainment will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

New For Round 4: The Deer District plaza has been extended onto the site of the former Bradley Center, featuring an additional screen to view the game, food and beverage locations and Bucks Pro Shop merchandise trailer to allow for additional fans to enjoy the atmosphere in a safe environment.

Fans attending the outdoor watch parties are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance. Submit your RSVPs HERE.

How To Enter The Deer District Plaza

Fans without tickets to the game must enter Deer District through the south end of the plaza (near Highland and Vel R Phillips)

Fans with tickets to the game may also enter Deer District on the north end of the plaza (off Juneau Ave)

There will no longer be entry to Deer District through the Beer Garden entrance located on N. MLK Drive (formerly Old World Third Street)

How to Watch/Listen/Stream

Game 6 will be nationally-televised on ABC. The radio broadcast will be on BMO Bucks Radio Network (AM620 WTMJ locally) and ESPN Radio.

Don't forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Bucks Pro Shop

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open from 11:00am-4:00pm. For fans with tickets to Game 6 the store will be open at 6:30pm/ct. A trailer packed with Bucks Playoffs merchandise is also located on Fiserv Forum's plaza and will open at 6:00pm/ct when the plaza opens.

New Fiserv Forum Bag Policy

Fans visiting Fiserv Forum and the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light, as additional security enhancements will be implemented for the Playoff season.

With the exception of medical or diaper bags, bags and purses are no longer permitted inside Fiserv Forum. Guests entering Fiserv Forum are limited to a wallet no larger than 4”x6”x1”.

Parking

Parking is available at the Highland Garage for Round 4 playoff games. Fans can purchase parking in advance at the link below.

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options, visit https://www.fiservforum.com/directions-parking.

Purchase Parking