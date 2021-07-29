Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 NBA Draft

Details:

When: Thursday, July 29th at 7pm/ct

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Bucks Selection: 31st overall selection (approx.10:00pm/ct)

How to Watch/Listen/Stream:



The draft will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN beginning at 7pm/ct. ABC & ESPN will show the first round live and ESPN will cover the entire second round.

Fans can listen to a live national radio broadcast of the draft via ESPN Radio.

Bucks Draft Central:



Get ready for the Bucks 2021 NBA Draft selection by visiting the team's Draft Central HERE.

The page includes all of the Bucks' content leading up to the draft including a look at how the Bucks were built, an all-access view into Donte DiVincenzo’s draft night and more!

