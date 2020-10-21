Deer District Creating Delicious Thanksgiving Meals To-Go

For the first time, Deer District is creating elaborate Thanksgiving meals to-go for the upcoming holiday. Curated by Fiserv Forum Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman, “Holiday Feasts” is the perfect way for families to purchase a fresh, homemade dinner for Thanksgiving without having to do the cooking.

“Thanksgiving is such an important time for family and we’re happy to help make this holiday as delicious and convenient as possible during this challenging time,” said Hardiman. “We’ve worked hard to curate these meals for everyone’s taste, and we hope everybody has a great holiday.”

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner package, which serves 4-6 people, includes half of a traditional herb-roasted turkey with gravy, buttery-whipped potatoes, turkey stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green beans with mushroom cream and crisp onions, cranberry relish, field green salad, artisan rolls with ginger pear butter and pumpkin pie, all for $150. The dinner can include a whole turkey for an additional cost.

The Holiday Feasts can also be enhanced to include country ham with red-eye gravy, smoked pork loin in a cranberry-mustard gastrique, creamy baked macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli with shallot-citrus butter, broccoli salad with cranberries and sunflower seeds, apple pie or pecan pie. An apple cider sangria cocktail, which serves 6-8 people, is also available.

A full list of Thanksgiving dinner packages and additional menu items for the Holiday Feasts can be found here.

Holiday Feasts are available for pre-order beginning today through Nov. 16. Orders can be made online and will be available for curbside pickup at Fiserv Forum (southwest corner of the arena near Sixth St. and Highland Ave.) on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The orders will be brought directly to each vehicle and will include step-by-step preparation instructions.

As part of Holiday Feasts, the Bucks will donate a turkey to Capuchin Community Services’ House of Peace Emergency Food Pantry in Milwaukee for every meal that’s purchased.

For more information on Holiday Feasts and to start putting together your Thanksgiving dinner, visit www.deerdistrict.com/feasts.