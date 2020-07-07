Cream City Cluckery Opens Tomorrow in Deer District

Cream City Cluckery, a new delivery and pickup-only restaurant in Deer District specializing in chef-crafted crispy chicken tenders and house-made sauces, opens tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8. Featuring a simple menu that uses 100% premium, locally-sourced ingredients, Cream City Cluckery focuses on “hot, fresh and fast” for its made-from-scratch recipes that are curated by Fiserv Forum Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman.

“We are excited to offer made-from-scratch chicken tenders to the local area in a convenient way,” said Hardiman.

In addition to chef-crafted tenders and house-made sauces, Cream City Cluckery is also serving up mac and cheese, honey butter biscuits and “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake,” among other items. The full menu can be found on the restaurant’s website, www.creamcitycluckery.com.

In its commitment to giving back to the community, Cream City Cluckery will be donating a share of the proceeds of each “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake” sold to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Pickup and delivery orders can be made Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Delivery for Cream City Cluckery is available through GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, while pickup orders can be made by ordering online at www.creamcitycluckery.com or by calling (414) 422-6992. The location for pickup orders is 400 W. Highland Ave., Milwaukee.

For more information on Cream City Cluckery, visit www.creamcitycluckery.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CreamCityCluck).