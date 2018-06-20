Country Singer Chris Young to Perform at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in October

Chris Young, an Academy of Country Music Awards male vocalist nominee, will perform the first announced country music concert at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, as part of his “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” with special guests Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We are no longer ‘losing sleep’ in Milwaukee as we welcome Chris Young to the WESC,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “Chris is a talented young superstar, and we look forward to him playing all his number ones here.”

After playing more than 30 sold-out arena and amphitheater dates, being named an ACM Male Vocalist nominee and scoring his 10th No. 1 single, Chris Young added 15 more shows to his “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour,”including the stop at the Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center in Milwaukee. Special guests Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver will join the multi-platinum entertainer, hailed “a true country singer” (Lincoln Journal Star) who has “handily made the leap to headliner status” (Green Bay Press Gazette) and puts on a “riveting performance” (La Crosse Tribune), on the added dates.

These shows will kick off Oct. 25 in Evansville, Indiana, with stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Baltimore, Long Island and more before wrapping in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Dec. 8. At its close in December, the “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” will have played 55 arena shows from coast to coast.

Tickets and VIP packages for the Milwaukee performance of “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour,” promoted by AEG Presents and Concerts West, go on sale Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for sale starting June 21 at 10 a.m. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP Hang (includes an exclusive performance and special Q&A session), limited-edition lithographs, autographed memorabilia and much more.

Find a complete listing of tour dates and purchase tickets and VIP packages at ChrisYoungCountry.com.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About Chris Young

Recently inducted as a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry, Chris Young achieved another milestone in 2017 with the release of Losing Sleep, his second consecutive studio album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart. At the age of 33 the RCA Records artist has seven albums, ten No. 1 singles and seventeen R.I.A.A. certified projects including the 2x Platinum single “I’m Comin’ Over” - the namesake for his Gold certified album which earned multiple ACM, BBMA, CMA, CMT, Grammy and RDMA nominations and scored three consecutive chart-topping singles. A prolific creator, Losing Sleep is Chris’s third project in less than two years and the title track is his eighth No. 1 as a songwriter.

Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his ten chart-toppers — including back-to-back No. 1s “Losing Sleep,” “Sober Saturday Night,” “Think Of You,” and “I’m Comin’ Over” — and seventeen Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist is headlining the Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour, with more than 55 arena and amphitheater dates on the books including his first hometown headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this fall.

About DAN + SHAY

Warner Bros. / Warner Music Nashville duo Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers + Shay Mooney) are gearing up for the June 22 release of their self-titled third studio album. The LP’s first single “Tequila,” written by Smyers, Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle Galyon, skyrocketed to No. 1 for multiple days on the US iTunes Country Songs chart upon release and followed suit in territories worldwide. Currently nearing the top spot at country radio as the most-streamed song on the chart, the track has accumulated a staggering 121+ million on-demand streams and 22.5 million YouTube views of the official video. They’ve performed the song on Ellen, the 53rd ACM Awards and most recently the 2018 CMT Music Awards, where they took home the Duo Video of the Year award. Dan + Shay made SoundScan recorded history as the first new country duo to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart with their Gold-certified first album, Where It All Began, featuring the No. 1 single “Nothin’ Like You” and the Platinum-certified “19 You + Me” The breakout duo followed up with 2016’s Obsessed, which produced two more No. 1 hits with the Gold-certified “How Not To” and the Platinum-certified “From The Ground Up.” They have made national television appearances on shows including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, LIVE with Kelly and TODAY and have shared the stage with some of country music’s biggest superstars, spanning Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Keith Urban. They are now on the road with Rascal Flatts for their “Back To Us” Tour all summer long.

About Morgan Evans

Praised by Rolling Stone as “a savvy performer with strong songwriting chops,” Australian-born rising Country artist Morgan Evans is making waves with “Kiss Somebody” – his debut U.S. single with Warner Music Nashville. Already a Top 10 hit at Country radio, the track has surpassed 34 million on-demand streams while skyrocketing into Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart. Forging a path as one of the genre’s up-and-coming stars, he has been named one to watch by CMT, SiriusXM, Pandora, Rolling Stone, Bobby Bones, The Tennessean and more. A bona fide Country force in Australia, he has garnered countless awards and honors, most recently claiming Country Work of the Year for “Kiss Somebody” at the 2018 APRA Music Awards. After sharing the bill with global superstar Taylor Swift, Country hit-maker Cole Swindell and more A-list acts, Evans is featured as a special guest on Chris Young’s LOSING SLEEP WORLD TOUR. Headlining select dates this summer, Evans will embark on the 10 IN 10 TOUR with his first of 10-straight shows kicking off June 21. His highly anticipated debut album is currently in production, with additional details to be revealed soon.

About Dee Jay Silver

Dee Jay Silver has been one of the most sought after open-format DJs for the past 15+ years, performing at premier venues in virtually every major market in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Known for his unique ability to blend all types of music from hip hop and rock to house and country into one set for crowds of all sizes, SILVER has been traveling the world playing every kind of event and venue from the largest nightclubs, high-profile celebrity parties and exclusive private events to massive sporting events, award shows, major music festivals and arena tours and all that’s in between. The Texas native—now based in Nashville, TN—has spun at events for the Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Game, NCAA Football Games, NASCAR Races, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, National Finals Rodeo, Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) and American Country Awards (ACAs) as well as the CMA Music Festival, iHeartMusic Festival, Rock The South, Faster Horses, FarmBorough, LakeShake, Watershed, Carolina Country Music Festival and Route 91 Harvest festivals. In July 2016, DEE JAY SILVER released his first original single “Just Got Paid” featuring vocals from indie singer-songwriter Austin Webb via RCA Nashville/Sony Music, where he was the first and only DJ signed to a major Nashville record deal, and in March 2017, he put out the electronic dance music single “Made To Do” featuring vocals from Golden, marking his first independent release. The DJ/remixer/producer—who has created official remixes for such notable artists as Chris Young, Jake Owen, Carrie Underwood and Alabama—has been touring with Jason Aldean for the last 9 years as the country superstar’s resident DJ, with previous outings alongside Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and many more. Additionally, SILVER hosts a nationally syndicated weekly radio show called “The Country Club with Dee Jay Silver” airing every Friday and Saturday nights in over 60 markets via the Compass Media Networks. In addition, the non-stop DJ known for his high energy performances—and 2018 Budweiser Partner—also holds residencies in Las Vegas at Rehab Pool at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (his fourth consecutive year at the famed pool party) and at Hyde at the Bellagio, along with a residency at the new Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville. His new single “Shine,” featuring vocals from Joey Hyde, will be released Friday, July 6 across all digital platforms.

About AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the world’s largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 15 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Celine Dion, and Kenny Chesney; produces over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival, Desert Trip, Firefly Music Festival, Hangout Music Festival and Panorama and owns, manages or exclusively promotes in more than 75 clubs and theaters worldwide. AEG presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com.