Christkindlmarket To Bring Holiday Festival To Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Center Plaza From Nov. 17-Dec. 31

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center plaza will host the Christkindlmarket, an authentic German holiday festival, from Nov. 17-Dec. 31. Brought to Milwaukee by German American Events, LLC, Christkindlmarket will offer the delight of a German festival in the heart of one of America’s most German cities while celebrating the holiday season with festive shopping, delicious European and German delicacies, hot spiced wine, fine beer, hand-crafted ornaments, entertainment, family fun and more.

The Christkindlmarket Milwaukee will transform the plaza into a picturesque holiday village featuring around 30 vendors in traditional candy cane striped wooden huts. Rooted in German tradition, the Christkindlmarket is a place for celebration and holiday cheer. Visitors will be delighted by live entertainment and activities throughout the event, and will make holiday memories to last a lifetime.

The hours for Christkindlmarket Milwaukee are as follows:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Closed

Admission to the Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is free. For more information on Christkindlmarket Milwaukee, visitwww.christkindlmarket.com/Milwaukee. Detailed information about vendors, events and activities will be added as they are finalized.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Opening on August 26, 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. The WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. A naming rights partner will also be named.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About Christkindlmarket and German American Events, LLC

German American Events (GAE, LLC), a subsidiary of the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest, is a non-profit organization that creates and produces the Christkindlmarket Chicago, Naperville, and Milwaukee. All Christkindlmarket locations are modeled after the classic German holiday market in Nuremberg, Germany, with traditional candy-cane striped huts. These free annual outdoor holiday markets host vendors from Germany, Europe and around the world who display hand-crafted ornaments, toys and unique holiday gifts as well as traditional German foods, sweets and beverages. The markets are rich in cultural tradition and include special events, entertainment and activities that are fun for the whole family.

Recognized by Travel & Leisure Magazine, USA Today, TripAdvisor, and 10Best as one of the best holiday markets in the world, the Christkindlmarket Chicago opened in 1996 and has grown to be one of the most beloved Chicago holiday traditions. The Christkindlmarket, now celebrating its 23rd year, features almost 60 vendors, and attracts over one million visitors each year from around the Chicagoland area, the nation, and the world. The Christkindlmarket Chicago will open this year on Nov. 16.

In 2014, the GAE, LLC team opened a second Christkindlmarket location in the suburbs, settling in Naperville in 2016, where it doubled in size and welcomed over 200,000 visitors. Featuring all the tradition, culture and fun of the original Chicago market, these locations paved the way for the Christkindlmarket’s first out-of-state location in Milwaukee.