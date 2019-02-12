Christian Wood Named to Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Christian Wood has been named to the Midseason All-NBA G League Eastern Conference Team, the league announced today. NBA G League coaches, general managers and players voted on the top performers from the first half of the season from their respective conferences, based on the performances of players in games through Jan. 22, 2019.

In 20 games with the Herd this season, Wood is averaging a team-best 29.3 points per game — second among all NBA G League players, 13.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field. He is one of two players in the G League this season averaging at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Wood has scored in double figures in all 20 of his games this season, including 30-or-more points on 12 separate occasions. The forward has also posted 16 double-double performances on the season.

Wood has appeared in 10 games with the Bucks during the 2018-19 season and is averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per contest.

Eligibility for players to be selected for recognition is based on having played in 50 percent of their team's games through Jan. 22, 2019 and being on an active roster. Two-Way players and players on assignment from the NBA are eligible to both vote for and receive Midseason All-NBA G League recognition.