Chase Buford Named Head Coach Of The Wisconsin Herd

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has named Chase Buford as the team’s new head coach. Buford becomes the second head coach in team history.

“Chase has had wide-ranging basketball experiences over the past seven years, both in the G League and the NBA, and we believe he’s one of the bright young coaches in the game,” said Herd General Manager Dave Dean. “We are excited by his approach, fresh ideas and collaborative spirit. It’s a pleasure to welcome Chase to Wisconsin and to the Bucks family.”

Buford, 30, most recently served as an assistant coach for the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to Delaware, he spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach for the Erie BayHawks, the G League Affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. From 2015-17, Buford was the coordinator of player development for the Chicago Bulls. Buford’s career in professional basketball began in 2012 as a regional scout with the Atlanta Hawks before he was promoted to video intern.

“I am thrilled to be the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd and to join the Bucks organization,” Buford said. “I want to thank Dave Dean and the Bucks for giving me this opportunity in the G League. I am looking forward to developing young, talented players on and off the court. I cannot wait to get to work.”

Buford earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Kansas. The San Antonio, TX native played three collegiate seasons for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Self. He appeared in 35 career games for the Jayhawks and was a member of the 2008 NCAA National Championship team.

Details on an introductory press conference for Buford will be announced soon.