CBS 58 Named Official Weather Team of the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 10, 2023) – Weigel Broadcasting’s WDJT CBS 58 has been named the Official Weather Team of the Milwaukee Bucks. Bucks fans will see fresh, engaging and up-to-date weather forecasts from CBS 58 at Fiserv Forum during every Bucks game.

“We’re excited to welcome CBS 58 as the Official Weather Team of the Bucks,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer. “Bucks fans will enjoy having a trusted weather source during home games.”

CBS 58 will also promote the Bucks Foundation during Bucks Foundation Week, a five-day celebration of community engagement and impact. CBS 58 will continue bringing awareness to Bucks Foundation Week by promoting fundraising and community efforts throughout the week. Details on Bucks Foundation Week will be announced at a future date.

“As Milwaukee’s hometown station, CBS 58 is thrilled to become the Official Weather Team of the Bucks,” said Anne Brown, Vice President and General Manager of CBS 58. “We’re excited to work with the Bucks to support Bucks fans and the Milwaukee community.”

