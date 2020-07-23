Bucks Tipoff Week Presented by Casamigos Begins Today

Milwaukee Bucks basketball is officially back, and Bucks Tipoff Week presented by Casamigos will celebrate the team’s exciting return to the court to finish the 2019-20 NBA season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

As part of Bucks Tipoff Week, Casamigos will serve as the presenting partner of all three Bucks inter-squad scrimmages, beginning with today’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at 2 p.m. CT. The remaining two scrimmages are set for Saturday against the Sacramento Kings (11:30 a.m. CT) and Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans (7 p.m. CT). All three scrimmages will be broadcast exclusively on the Bucks app, Bucks.com and FOXSportsWisconsin.com with Jim Paschke and Zora Stephenson calling the action remotely from Fiserv Forum.

“During the NBA hiatus we have worked hard to customize our approach and solutions for our partners,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “Now with the season’s resumption, we are thrilled to be able to create high level value for such a loyal partner as Casamigos.”

The return of the Bucks on the court also marks the return of season-long fan promotions and community initiatives for Bucks fans to take part in and follow. These partner and community programs include:

ATC Trees for Threes

Follow along during the Bucks’ regular season seeding home games to track how many three pointers the Bucks make. For every three-pointer made, American Transmission Co. will donate a tree to local Wisconsin schools.

BMO Deer Gear Sweepstakes

Now through July 31, fans can enter to win a Bucks Pro Shop prize pack, including a $1,000 Bucks Pro Shop gift car, $200 BMO Bucks gift card and two tickets to an upcoming show at Fiserv Forum. For more information or to enter, visit www.bucks.com/bmodeergear.

Buffalo Wild Wings Dunk Tracker

If the Bucks throw down three dunks during any game the rest of the season, Bucks fans across Wisconsin will receive a free appetizer with a $20 purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings, good for two days after the game. Visit www.bucks.com/bww for more information.

Cousins Blocks Out Hunger

During the Bucks’ eight seeding games Cousins Subs will donate $50 to Hunger Task Force for every block the Bucks tally.

Harley-Davidson Virtual Clutch Crew

Now is the chance for Bucks fans to become a member of the Harley-Davidson Virtual Clutch Crew to help create a home court advantage for the Bucks in Orlando. Fans can submit their videos via the GreenFly app to participate. Be sure to visit www.bucks.com/clutchcrew for more opportunities to be a part of the Virtual Clutch Crew as the season continues.

Bucks Around the Globe Powered by Johnson Controls

Bucks fans around the globe are encouraged to post a picture of themselves wearing Bucks gear wherever they are with #BucksAroundTheGlobe on Twitter or Instagram for the chance to be featured on www.bucks.com/johnsoncontrols.

Palermo’s Dance for Your Dinner

During the Bucks’ seeding games on July 31, Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, Bucks fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dance moves from Bango via the Bucks’ Instagram account.

We Energies Bench Mob Bonus

For the Bucks’ eight seeding games, $500 will be donated from the We Energies Foundation to City Year Milwaukee, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, every time the Bucks’ bench scores 30 points or more in a game.

Wendy’s Bucks Win You Win

For 24 hours after every Bucks win during their eight seeding games, Bucks fans can stop by participating Wendy’s locations for a free sausage or bacon biscuit or a free Frosty-ccino with any purchase.

Following the Bucks’ three inter-squad scrimmages, they’ll resume the 2019-20 regular season when they take on the Boston Celtics on Friday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m. CT for the first of eight seeding games prior to the start of the playoffs. Each of the Bucks’ eight seeding games will air on FOX Sports Wisconsin and can be heard statewide on the BMO Bucks Radio Network.