Bucks Sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

“Thanasis is a young player with great experience at the top level overseas,” said Bucks GM Jon Horst. “He brings toughness, athleticism, character and a high IQ. We are thrilled to have him join the Bucks.”

Antetokounmpo, the brother of Bucks forward and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, spent the last two seasons with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, leading the team to two straight league titles. In 2018-19, he averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 55 games (13 starts) in both Greek Basket League and EuroLeague action with Panathinaikos after being named the Greek Basket League Most Spectacular Player for the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, he played one season with Andorra of Spain’s Liga ACB where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 34 games (8 starts).

Antetokounmpo, 26, was initially selected by the New York Knicks in the Second Round of the 2014 NBA Draft (51st overall) after playing his first season in the United States in 2013-14 with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League. The 6-7 forward went on to play in two games with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season in addition to playing in 91 games (85 starts) with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, from 2014-16.

Overall, Antetokounmpo averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 141 career G League games over three seasons (2013-16) with Delaware and Westchester. He was a two-time G League All-Defensive Team selection, earning Second Team honors in 2015 and Third Team honors in 2014.