Bucks Sign Kyle Korver

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard Kyle Korver.

“Kyle is an elite three-point shooter who will play an impactful role for our team,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “In addition to bringing tremendous experience, Kyle is familiar with Coach Bud’s system having played under him for three-plus seasons in Atlanta. Kyle is a highly-respected player and person both on and off the court and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Bucks.”

Korver, 38, appeared in a combined 70 games with the Cavaliers and Jazz last season and averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from the three-point arc.

Entering his 17th season in the NBA, Korver holds career averages of 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 1,174 games (422 starts) with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland. Originally selected with the 51st overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Creighton, Korver ranks 3rd among all active NBA players in three-point field goal percentage (.429) and 9th all-time in NBA history. His 2,351 three-point field goals made rank 4th all-time in the league and his 5,478 career three-point attempts rank 11th. He was also named to the NBA All-Star Team in 2015 while with the Hawks.