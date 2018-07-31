Bucks Sign Jaylen Morris To A Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Jaylen Morris to a Two-Way contract. The team also signed free agent center Brandon McCoy and guard Travis Trice to training camp contracts.

Morris, 22, appeared in six games with the Atlanta Hawks last season and averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.4 minutes per game. He was called up to the Hawks from their G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, after he played and started 39 games for the BayHawks and averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest while shooting 51.7 percent from the field.

The Amherst, New York-native originally went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after four seasons at Division II Molloy College.

McCoy, 20, played one season at UNLV and was named the 2017-18 Mountain West Freshman of the Year after setting conference freshman records in both points (16.9) and rebounds (10.3) per game. McCoy also averaged 1.8 blocks per game for the Runnin’ Rebels, which ranked second in the Mountain West Conference, and shot 54.5 percent from the field, which was third-best in the conference. He was a finalist for the 2017-18 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and made the 2017-18 John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list for Player of the Year. The 6-11 center appeared in two games for the Bucks 2018 Summer League entry in Las Vegas.

Trice, 25, averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the five Bucks 2018 Summer League games. He played the last two seasons in the NBL (Australia and New Zealand) with the Cairns Taipans (2016-17) and Brisbane Bullets (2017-18). He has also played with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League in 2015-16 and 2017. The Springfield, Ohio, native played collegiately at Michigan State (2011-2015).