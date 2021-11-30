Bucks Sign Javonte Smart To A Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Javonte Smart to a Two-Way contract. In a related transaction, the Bucks have requested waivers on Two-Way guard Justin Robinson.

Smart (6-4, 205), appeared in five games (all starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League this season and averaged 22.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 39.6% from three. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft out of LSU, the 22-year-old played in six NBA Summer League games with the Heat before appearing in five of Miami’s preseason contests where he averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.

A 2021 Second Team All-SEC selection, Smart averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and led the SEC in three-point field goal percentage (.402) in his final season with the Tigers. In three seasons at LSU, the Baton Rouge native appeared in 93 games, making 76 starts, and averaged double figures in scoring each season.

Smart will wear No. 6 with the Bucks.

Originally signed to a Two-Way contract on Sept. 15, Robinson appeared in 17 games with the Bucks this season and averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 assists in 11.6 minutes per game.