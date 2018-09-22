Bucks Sign Frazier, Muhammad and Wood To Complete 20-Man Training Camp Roster

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agents Tim Frazier, Shabazz Muhammad and Christian Wood to complete their 20-man roster for training camp, which tips-off on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

Frazier spent the 2017-18 season with the Washington Wizards where he appeared in 59 games (11 starts) and averaged 3.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per contest. The 6-foot guard from Penn State has played four seasons in the NBA from 2014-18 with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans and Washington and holds career averages of 5.2 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 186 career games.

Muhammad finished the 2017-18 season with the Bucks, playing in 11 regular season games and four postseason contests, after signing with Milwaukee on March 4. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game with the Bucks while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Muhammad began the 2017-18 season with Minnesota where he averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 32 games. The 6-foot-5 guard from UCLA has played in 278 career games, including the first 267 of his career with the Timberwolves, and holds career averages of 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Wood most recently played with the Bucks 2018 Las Vegas Summer League team where he earned All-NBA Summer League First Team honors after averaging 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the field in five games. Wood, a 6-foot-10 UNLV product, played the 2017-18 season with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League where he averaged 23.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game and was selected to the All-G League Second Team. He has appeared in 30 games in the NBA with both Philadelphia and Charlotte, and holds career averages of 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.