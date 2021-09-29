Bucks Sign Elijah Bryant and Johnny O'Bryant

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant and forward Johnny O’Bryant.

Bryant, 6-5, 210, appeared in 11 playoff games for the Bucks last season after being signed on May 13. In 11 postseason games with the Bucks, Bryant averaged 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Milwaukee, the BYU product played in 52 games (39 starts) last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.0% from three.

A 2014 second round pick by the Bucks, O’Bryant most recently played in 42 games (14 starts) last season with KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) and Turk Telekom (Turkey) where he averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.9 minutes per game. The 6-9, 257-pound forward also played internationally in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) and Lokomotiv Kuban (Russia), respectively.

Selected by the Bucks with 36th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of LSU, O’Bryant went on to play in 100 games (19 starts) with Milwaukee from 2014-16 and averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game. Overall, O’Bryant has played in 147 NBA games in his career with Milwaukee, Denver and Charlotte and holds career averages of 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.