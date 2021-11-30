Bucks Sign DeMarcus Cousins

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins, 31, is a 10-year NBA veteran with averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocked shots in 606 career regular season games for the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Clippers.

“DeMarcus is incredibly talented and his size, toughness and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He will provide added depth to our front court rotation and we look forward to working him into our system.”

The fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins most recently played in 41 games (11 starts) last season with Houston (25 games, 11 starts) and the Los Angeles Clippers (16 games), combining to average 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.

Cousins was selected to four All-Star games while a member of the Sacramento Kings (2015-17) and New Orleans Pelicans (2018) and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2015 and 2016. He was a gold medal winner for the United States in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, as well as the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He reached the playoffs twice (2019, Golden State, and 2021, LA Clippers) during his career, but did not play in the 2019-20 season due to injury.

Cousins will wear No. 15 with the Bucks.